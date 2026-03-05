“I Don’t Think He’s Joking” — Marjorie Taylor Greene Stuns Viewers With Trump Third-Term Claim

During a recent appearance on Megyn Kelly’s show, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) suggested that Donald Trump has repeatedly brought up the idea of running for president again. The Constitution, however, limits presidents to two terms.

“I know that man very well,” Greene said. She then added:

“He repeatedly (…) says… ‘What do you think? Should I run for president again?’ I don’t think he’s joking.”

That quote of hers spread across X, where users debated whether MTG was revealing something serious or sparking a constitutional debate. The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution states that no person can be elected president more than twice. So, for critics, the law is straightforward and such speculation shouldn’t even be on the table.

One viral X reply thus said that the real issue isn’t Trump’s “mental state,” but the Constitution itself. The amendment is clear, so the commenter noted that joking about a third term is effectively ignoring the law.

Marjorie Taylor Greene: I know Trump very well. He repeatedly says that he’s going to run for president again. I don’t think he’s joking. I really want to know what is his mental state is. pic.twitter.com/Vl4ws0LjBL — FactPost (@factpostnews) March 3, 2026

Other posts still suggested that the president’s rhetoric could be tied to political survival or electoral pressures. Another one dismissed the discussion and predicted that the upcoming midterm elections would reshape politics anyway.

Though MTG presented the “third term” talk as firsthand knowledge, most of the conversation actually focused on her frustration with Trump’s return to interventionist foreign policy. She criticized Trump’s military action against Iran as it could fuel long-term instability. “We’re bombing them and killing their people and destroying their buildings,” Greene said.

She even argued that such actions radicalize another generation. MTG believes voters support less foreign intervention and fewer regime-change wars, as Trump’s second-term campaign rhetoric promised “no more foreign wars.” However, some prominent voices in the Republican Party now appear to support escalating conflicts.

At one point in the conversation, she even questioned Trump’s judgment. “I really want to know what his mental state is,” Greene said. She believes the president’s recent decisions are entirely against the promises he made.

Trump calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a “traitor.” She responds with AIPAC receipts. MTG: $0 from pro-Israel groups

Trump: $230,473,622 “I AM AMERICA FIRST” 🇺🇸 The Epstein files started this. Now the MAGA civil war is 🅱️ecoming something else entirely. pic.twitter.com/1NKSXw43GU — Boi Agent One (@boiagentone) December 8, 2025

MTG was once one of Trump’s fiercest defenders in Congress. So if Trump joked or even speculated about running again, actually doing so would run into a constitutional barrier that even she could not defend..

The 22nd Amendment was ratified in 1951 after Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms. It explicitly limits presidents to two elected terms. Changing that rule would require a constitutional amendment, which is a lengthy and difficult process that would potentially need approval from two-thirds of Congress and ratification by three-quarters of U.S. states.