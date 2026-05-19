Content warning: This article contains instances of hate speech and discrimination.

A viral video on X (formerly Twitter) shows a Black jogger facing hostility from a white man while the jogger was resting on a bench in a public park.

What was supposed to be a routine break in a public place grew into a tense exchange with racial accusations and insults. However, the jogger’s calm and unexpected response quickly changed the tone of the conversation.

The post, shared on May 17, 2026, showed a Black man who was jogging in a park, stopped to rest on a public bench, and was met with brutal insults from a white man seated nearby.

According to the clip, the unnamed jogger was called “j–kass” and “an idiot.” He was also accused of being a drug dealer simply because he was a person of color. Ironically, the white man who started the altercation was also resting on the bench after cycling.

The situation escalated when the cyclist acted as if the bench belonged to him, despite it being public. The jogger tried to de-escalate, calmly saying, “If you feel uncomfortable, then leave. It’s just a bench. I’m not interfering with your space. We’re in public.”

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According to The Atlanta Black Star, the man started filming as the white cyclist continued to argue. “I am not even acknowledging you,” the jogger said in the clip. “I am not interfering with your space,” he added, looking directly into the camera.

After being repeatedly disrespected and called a “j–kass” and a “drug dealer,” the jogger stated his identity, saying, “I’m a professional athlete. I’m not a drug dealer.”

While the other individual, whose voice sounded like an old man, refused to believe him and challenged him to explain his sport, the jogger replied, “I’m a bare-knuckle fighter,” as the man kept telling him he looked like someone who sold drugs.

The answer startled the older man, who became silent and responded with a faint “OK.” The Black man then said, “I am not a drug dealer sorry,” and once again stated his stance.

The jogger then mocked the old man, saying, “You look like you sell cocaine,” and added, “It’s a rich white man’s drug.” The man immediately denied the claim. He was heard getting defensive in the background, saying, “I have never tasted cocaine in my life.”

At the end, the man’s face was visible, and he looked quite disappointed with the conversation. He was later seen packing his things to leave. The athlete jokingly told him, “love you,” to which he replied, “I don’t love you.” The older man walked away with disgust, hurling insults.

Killed him with kindness, props for keeping his composure and realizing ignorance will be ignorant — Bwilson (@Bwilson83662732) May 18, 2026

The video quickly went viral, with many users on X reacting to the exchange. Some praised the jogger’s calm and humorous response under pressure.

One commenter noted how smoothly he delivered, “I’m a bare knuckle fighter.” Others praised the man’s composure. They noted how he handled the situation without causing a scene.

character first why the hostility for no reason!? — Marc (@MarcOVdabeast) May 18, 2026

“The pause when Bro said he was a bare knuckle fighter,” one user wrote on X. “Love it, never allow people’s ignorance to control your emotions and they get stuck with them lol”, another user added.

“That was an absolute master class on how to handle someone I took notes,” a third one said. “Character first why the hostility for no reason!?” a last one said as he raised concerns about the incident.