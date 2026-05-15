White Man Blocks Black Woman’s Driveway After Following Her Home—His Demeanor Changes the Moment She Mentions Police

A North Carolina white man has come under the internet’s scrutiny after he allegedly blocked a Black woman’s driveway, accusing her of honking at him, which the woman denied. The woman filmed the man the entire time as he stood in the driveway.

The woman repeatedly called him a “stalker” as the man refused to drive away. However, the moment the woman stated that she would file a police report, the man’s demeanor changed.

You can practically see the exact moment the confidence leaves his body when a furious white man, who had followed a Black woman home and trapped her in her driveway, encounters one specific move from her that instantly changes his entire energy on video.https://t.co/4nM1gw2XQJ pic.twitter.com/Xf8W9boeLE — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) May 14, 2026

According to Atlanta Black Star, the man said, “So I followed you home. What’s gonna happen then? Nothing!” That said, the moment cops entered the conversation, the man changed his tone and agreed to back down. “Have a blessed day, ma’am. I hope you’re recording all of that,” the white man said. “Enjoy your Mother’s Day and all the good things that go with it. Do you need my license plate?”

The vehicle’s front plate displayed the tag “Hugo Fire Rescue,” leading many internet users to believe he was a firefighter. The publication reported that during the interaction with the man, the woman recalled that he identified himself as a firefighter. However, Greenville Fire Chief Gregory P. Johnson spoke on the matter, clarifying that the man was “not affiliated with Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue in any capacity.”

The fire department issued an official statement on May 11 addressing the incident. “While this individual had a Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue tag displayed on the front of their personal vehicle, they are not a current or former member, employee, or representative of our organization,” the statement read.

“We want to make it clear that this person’s actions do not reflect the values, standards, or mission of Hugo Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Our department is committed to professionalism, integrity, and respect for the communities we serve.”

That said, the internet was angered by the man’s actions and was up in arms to identify him and push for legal action. “Pro tip – if someone is following you, DO NOT GO HOME,” a user commented. “Go to a police station or if none available, go to a crowded area and just start honking your horn until you draw a crowd and tell the crowd you are being followed.”

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Various commenters echoed the sentiment that it wasn’t wise for the woman to drive back home. “He would’ve followed me to the closest police department,” another user added. “Because ain’t no way I’d drive home knowing I was being followed.” However, despite the comments, it’s unclear if the woman was aware she was being followed. A third user added, “You follow me to my house and block me in my own driveway, you better have your affairs in order.”