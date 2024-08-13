Hunter Schafer Had to Have a Tough Talk With Pastor Parents Over Graphic ‘Euphoria’ Sex Scene

Hunter Schafer played the character Jules Vaughn in the hit series Euphoria. Directed by Sam Levinson, the HBO show is known for its script that requires nudity. In the very first episode, Schafer's character has an*l sex with another character, Cal Jacobs. Later in the episode, her character also engages in self-harm. Recently, on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Schafer shared that she felt guilty over her pastor parents having to come to terms with her involvement in such NSFW scenes, as reported by HuffPost.

Schafer said, "There's this whole pastor's daughter trope. And it gets kind of tough. When I had to tell my parents, 'In the first episode, I'm having an*l s*x with a 45-year-old and cutting myself in the arm,' my first thought was like, okay, they have to tell their congregation that their kid's going to be on TV, and then their congregation, who are just little old nice white Christian people from the south, are going to watch this TV show and see me getting f---ed."

Curious, host, Alex Cooper, then enquired how her parents reacted when she told them about the scenes. She shared, "I didn't tell them that I was in the audition process because I really wasn't sure that I was gonna do it. I didn't tell them until I had actually gotten the job, which kind of left them in a situation because I didn't really give them room to give their opinions," as reported by the Mirror. Additionally, she admitted that she was relieved that her parents weren't in the entertainment industry. “To a degree, I do still feel bad because that’s something that they still have to deal with. You know, my movie coming out next week, Kinds of Kindness, which I’m so excited about, my one scene in it — I got my titties out.”

“I have no personal problems with it, but some people…aren’t going to get it,” she said. Later in the interview, Schafer got emotional while talking about the future of Euphoria. Cooper asked if season 3 was still happening after several delays. Schafer said, "Girl...the real tea is I have no f--king idea what's going on, and you can ask literally all of the cast. Here's the real tea...a lot has happened. It's hard to talk about. We've had deaths." She added, "I'm going to get emotional. I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do season 3."

The actress continued, "Obviously, I'm still coming to [terms] with what's happened -- losing people that we really loved, that were a part of this family, and everything." She admitted, "If we do go back, that's going to be tough. I think there's a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3 if it is supposed to happen but I think that s--t really threw everyone through a loop," as reported by Too Fab. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, HBO's executive vice president of programming announced that Euphoria season 3 will begin filming in January 2025.