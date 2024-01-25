Britney Spears scorchingly clapped back at rumors that she made hotel guests 'uncomfortable' with her nudity. The 42-year-old Spears updated her private Instagram profile with a new video, per The Sun. She wore a mini-dress with a peach hue, and gold rhinestones were used to create a glittery pattern all over the fabric. The dress had a deep v-necked halter top with fringe at the bottom and a top. She wore black stiletto heels and a choker necklace as accessories.

In the video, Spears was moving forth and backward while she grinned and posed for the camera. As she moved into different positions, the sound of her footsteps on the tile floor could be heard throughout the footage. The post appeared to be a clapback against an exclusive report published by The U.S. Sun, in which a source stated that Britney's nudity made other hotel guests feel 'uncomfortable.' In the post's caption, she said, "Awkward silence... I love making people uncomfortable... here's to gold."

Apparently, the source revealed that Spears was allegedly barred from the Four Seasons in Los Angeles due to complaints from patrons over her 'bizarre behavior' and nudity near the swimming pool. Besides, the pop star's actions over the past year have also reportedly driven personnel at the Westlake Village resort insane, according to three separate sources who spoke to The U.S. Sun. The five-star hotel is family-friendly and is located near Spears' $14 million property in Thousand Oaks. The hotel features a large indoor pool, massages, and beauty treatments for visitors, which is why insiders say she loves making reservations for the spa and beauty retreat.

"Britney has been going to the Four Seasons in Westlake Village for years, but she's been causing a headache for staff recently," one insider told The U.S. Sun. "In the past year, she's been banned from the hotel, unbanned, and is now banned again," the source revealed.

"Some guests have complained about her going topless by the pool and making them feel uncomfortable, and her behavior is often bizarre and annoying. Staff have talked about it throughout the whole hotel and it's really unfortunate, but she’s not allowed on there at the moment, certainly not the spa," they said. The source explained that her stardom isn't helping in this case, "Britney might be an A-list celebrity but she can’t run around doing whatever she wants at the Four Seasons."

The Four Seasons in Westlake Village and Britney's representatives were contacted by The U.S. Sun on several occasions for comments, but they did not respond. "It sees a lot of high profile guests and rich guests checking in who spend thousands there, whether it be for a business trip or leisure and they don't want to be made to feel awkward," the source explained.

