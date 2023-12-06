Hunter Biden Slammed by Prosecutors Over ‘Meritless’ Attempts to Subpoena Trump's Diaries

Prosecutors have slammed Hunter Biden for his request for a subpoena to view the personal communications, diaries, and correspondence of former president Donald Trump over the Hunter. Federal prosecutors in Delaware vigorously contested Hunter's subpoena request for Trump, former Attorney General Bill Barr, and two officials from the Justice Department, court records reveal. “His motion is meritless and should be denied,” the response reads, per Raw Story. Hunter, 53, is charged with purchasing a revolver in 2018, breaking a rule that prohibits substance users from obtaining firearms. A plea agreement fell through in August, and he then entered a not-guilty plea.

Also Read: Trump’s Lawyers Attempt to Delay The $250M Trial, Judge Engoron Strikes it Down: 'Nice Try'

The personal communications, diaries, and correspondence have been subpoenaed in an attempt to gather information that would demonstrate that the federal investigation against President Joe Biden's son is "a vindictive or selective prosecution" driven by political pressure. It cites Barr's memoir as proof, which describes a 2020 conversation with former president Trump that resulted in a deterioration of relations between the two. “Dammit, Mr. President,” Barr said to Trump. “I am not going to talk to you about Hunter Biden. Period!”

Special Counsel David Weiss responded to the subpoena on December 4, describing Hunter's demand as ambiguous and the facts it would reveal as inadmissible in court. "It is black-letter law that claims of vindictive and selective prosecution are not trial defenses and may only be brought and litigated pretrial,” Weiss writes in the rebuttal.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kris Connor

Hunter Biden failed “to identify any actual evidence of bias, vindictiveness, or discriminatory intent on the Special Counsel’s part.” Weiss shared that it doesn't have any symptoms of a vindictive case. “His arguments ignore an inconvenient truth: No charges were brought against the defendant during the prior administration when the subpoena recipients held office in the Executive Branch,” Weiss wrote, per CNN. “Instead, every charge in this matter was or will be brought during the current administration — one in which the defendant’s father, Joseph R. Biden, is the President of the United States and Merrick B. Garland is the Attorney General that was appointed by President Biden and who personally appointed the Special Counsel.”

Also Read: MSNBC's Jen Psaki Pokes Holes at the Notion That Nikki Haley is a 'Moderate' Presidential Candidate

Trump and other conservatives have been pursuing Hunter for a while, believing that he can be key to exposing his father President Joe Biden's criminality. However, House Republicans have not been successful in gathering proof. Hunter Biden's background has been the subject of a criminal investigation that started under the Trump administration and has included his tax returns, business transactions abroad, and struggle with drug addiction.

Also Read: Jill Biden Was "Shocked" to See Republicans Supporting Donald Trump Despite Indictments

In the wake of a presidential election, the White House finds itself embroiled in five landmark criminal investigations. While Hunter Biden is the first child of a current US president to be charged with such a crime, Trump is the first former president to be charged with 4 such serious, heinous crimes.

Ronna Romney says the Biden White house killed the Hunter Biden story in 2020.



Remind me again who was in the White House in 2020?



Republicans are stupid people.pic.twitter.com/yDb9LajMv2 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 4, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Chris Christie Predicts Whom Donald Trump Will Vote for in 2024 —And It Isn't Himself

‘Trump Alternative’ Nikki Haley Raises Over $500K at Fundraiser With Veteran Wall Street Executives