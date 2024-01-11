Hunter Biden Seen Storming Out of House After Brief Appearance at a Committee Hearing

Hunter Biden's unexpected, fleeting presence at a House Oversight Committee meeting during which members trying to find evidence of him in contempt of Congress, set off a chain reaction.

The 53-year-old, caused quite a stir among the Republicans on the panel when he arrived with his lawyer Abbe Lowell, and "sugar brother" Kevin Morris. They sat in the front row of the hearing room and left 17 minutes later, carrying what looked like the camera crew for a long-awaited documentary, per the New York Post.

During her remarks, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) attacked Hunter Biden, labeling him the “epitome of white privilege.” Mace began by saying, “My first question is: Who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today?” The South Carolina politician shared, “You are the epitome of white privilege — coming into the Oversight Committee, spitting in our face, ignoring a congressional subpoena to be deposed. What are you afraid of? You have no balls.” Mace added, “I think Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail.”

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) started speaking and attacked the younger Biden as a "coward," Hunter got up and left the hearing chamber, ending his brief morning visit. She was followed by reporters and political operatives into the Rayburn House Office Building.

The president's son canceled a scheduled deposition on December 13 and stated he would rather appear in public in the investigation of his father's involvement in overseas business endeavors. Hunter said he feared Republicans would otherwise twist and change his words to deliberately malign him and his father. The Oversight and Judiciary committees issued subpoenas for Hunter Biden's testimony last year, and both panels voted along party lines to send a contempt resolution to the whole House.

Democrats on the Oversight Committee asserted that Hunter would only agree to testify in a public hearing as opposed to a staff-controlled deposition. Republicans are targeting President Biden because he is innocent, top Democrat on the committee Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) suggested. This is true even though the GOP investigation is primarily focused on Joe Biden's involvement in his son's and his first brother James's international business. “Why are we here? ‘Well, we can’t go after Joe Biden. He’s clean. Let’s go After Hunter Biden. Let’s go get him,'” said Raskin.

“Let me tell you why nobody wants to talk to y’all behind closed doors,” said Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas). “‘Cuz you all lie. That’s just the bottom line.”

The White House claimed that President Biden was "familiar" with the subpoenas before Hunter defied them, and this maneuver caused the House of Representatives to vote hours later to formally initiate the impeachment investigation it had begun on September 12. Republicans claim that Joe Biden's article of impeachment for obstructing Congress may eventually be supported by the White House's admission.

