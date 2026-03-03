Hillary Clinton’s Response to Epstein’s “Prettier In Person” Comment Goes Viral

Hillary Clinton appeared before the House Oversight Committee last week, where she was questioned about late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A day later, it was husband Bill Clinton’s turn. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee has released video footage of its depositions of Bill and Hillary Clinton.

A segment of Hillary Clinton’s deposition is going viral online. Jeffrey Epstein wrote in an email on Sept. 20, 2011, commenting on Hillary Clinton’s appearance, saying, “Hey, Hillary Clinton is much prettier in person.” The former Secretary of State, in her closed-door deposition in Chappaqua, New York, replied, “I’m not going to object to that.”

Boebert: Mr. Epstein comments, “Hey, Hillary Clinton is much prettier in person.” Clinton: I’m not going to object to that. pic.twitter.com/mwChZSyDlA — Acyn (@Acyn) March 2, 2026

In her opening statement last week, Hillary Clinton stated, “I had no idea about their criminal activities. I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island home or offices.”

Regarding Epstein’s longtime co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, Hillary Clinton had said that she only knew her “casually as an acquaintance.” Meanwhile, this is what Bill Clinton said about Ghislaine, “This thing was really hard for me when it came out, because, you know, we have been friendly with Ghislaine. I was sad, but it was terrible what she did, and she has to be punished.”

In another segment of the clip released by the House Oversight Committee, Bill Clinton is seen smiling as he looks at Epstein photos, his attorney taking them from his hands.

Bill Clinton is smiling while looking back through old Epstein photos & nodding over memories🤣 His attorney snatches them out of Bill’s hands. pic.twitter.com/JlF0jFUwQm — Star S.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DominguezH31015) March 2, 2026

Bill Clinton’s name has popped up in the Epstein Files multiple times. However, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. In his opening statement last week, the former President said, “I saw nothing, and I did nothing wrong.” He also referred to Epstein as a “brief acquaintance.”

Further in his statement, Bill Clinton said that he had to “get personal” in the wake of his wife, Hillary’s deposition. “Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties,” the former President wrote. He added in his statement, “Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right.”

“As someone who grew up in a home with domestic abuse, not only would I not have flown on his plane if I had any inkling of what he was doing — I would have turned him in myself and led the call for justice for his crimes, not sweetheart deals,” Clinton added.

Last week, when President Donald Trump was asked about Bill Clinton’s deposition, he told a reporter, “I don’t like seeing him deposed, that guy, you know. They certainly went after me a lot more than that.”

Jeffrey Epstein died on 10 August 2019 at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York. He was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking.