Clinton Smiling at Epstein Photos? Viral Video Ignites Online Frenzy

Bill Clinton’s name was mentioned multiple times in the Epstein files. A series of emails and text messages in the first set of documents released by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in December 2025 put Clinton’s name under scrutiny. While his name has appeared in the files, the former president has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and none of Epstein’s survivors has complained of sexual misconduct or alleged abuse against him.

As the controversy seems to simmer down, following “Operation Epic Fury” on Feb. 28, a clip circulating on social media shows Clinton smiling and nodding while looking through old photographs of Jeffrey Epstein during his deposition.

In the clip, Clinton flips through several photos and appears to smile as he reviews the documents. Moments later, his attorney steps in and removes the papers from his hands, as someone from the background gives them further instructions.

Bill Clinton is smiling while looking back through old Epstein photos & nodding over memories🤣 His attorney snatches them out of Bill’s hands. pic.twitter.com/JlF0jFUwQm — Star S.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DominguezH31015) March 2, 2026

The footage was released by the House Oversight Committee and shared by the GOP Oversight’s official YouTube account and other platforms like Instagram and Reddit.

One user on X commented, “People keep saying nothing ever happens, but here we are exposing the Clintons.” Another wrote, “The lawyer took them away as if he [were] a naughty child, very telling.” A third added, “His name is Bill Epstein at this point…”

Several others posted GIFs, emojis, and memes referencing Clinton’s reaction. One user called him a “predator,” while another commented, “Lool. Those good old days. You can tell he misses them.”

Lool. Those good “ole days”. You can tell he misses them. 😂 — Stunna! (@Armanixchange) March 3, 2026

This video came after it was confirmed that Clinton and his wife, Hillary, had agreed to testify in front of the Oversight Committee. The decision followed a move by House Republicans to advance criminal contempt of Congress charges against the couple.

The deposition took place in Chappaqua, New York, where the Clintons reside. The proceedings were private and transcribed. Bill Clinton has acknowledged knowing Epstein in the early 2000s but stated he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal activities.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also addressed the matter, telling the House committee that she does not recall ever meeting Epstein. However, Hillary said that she met Epstein’s accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2022 for child sex trafficking and is currently serving 20 years in prison.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC News (@nbcnews)

According to USA Today, Maxwell also attended Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in 2010. Hillary Clinton’s name appears hundreds of times in the Epstein files, mostly in news articles related to her 2016 campaign that were shared with Jeffrey Epstein.

Her husband also appears in photographs with Epstein.

There are also pictures of Clinton with an unidentified model in a hot tub in the DOJ files. Other well-known names like Bill Gates, Michael Jackson, and current President Donald Trump are also seen in some of these photographs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

Flight records and court documents show that Clinton flew multiple times on Epstein’s private jet, “The Lolita Express.” The same aircraft was also used by Donald Trump, then a business executive, to travel with Melania Knauss, now Melania Trump.

A CNN review reported that Clinton appeared on flight logs at least 16 times between 2002 and 2003. He has said the travel was connected to work for the Clinton Foundation and that he met Epstein through mutual connections.

As the video continues to spark a series of new online reactions, the next phase of news regarding the files awaits.