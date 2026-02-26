Hillary Clinton’s Epstein Deposition Is Today — After She Failed to Blame Trump

It appears that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s attempt to shift the focus to her rival, President Donald Trump, has failed. Despite efforts to draw attention to Trump’s hand in the Epstein files, Clinton is scheduled for her deposition later today in New York.

Clinton has agreed to answer questions about her knowledge of the Epstein files. This is in the aftermath of the explosive files mentioning her and her husband, Bill Clinton, several times. Both have denied any criminal activity in connection with the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Today is the day for the closed-door interview, which will be videotaped, is set to take place in Chappaqua, New York, where the Clintons have a house. The committee will meet with former President Bill Clinton the next day for a similar deposition. https://t.co/nVkKElWfSH — JNovy (@JNovy_) February 26, 2026

After lengthy banter with Republicans, a contempt vote from Congress loomed. Facing that pressure, they finally agreed to answer questions related to the case under oath. Her husband is set to appear at the House Oversight Committee meeting on Friday; today is her day.

Clinton recently appeared in an interview with the BBC. She addressed speculations about her appearance in the Epstein files. During her conversation with the interviewer, she brought up Trump to shift the focus to him rather than discuss her own presence.

Clinton was asked if she regretted her family’s ties to Epstein. She brought up Trump’s Epstein Files Transparency Act, and suggested that the delay of release, followed by the calculated redaction, was a “continued cover-up” by the Trump administration.

Hillary Clinton alleges Epstein files “cover-up” by Trump administration ahead of House deposition – CBS News https://t.co/pjX6WfzGAH — Omar Fundora (@TheTrue2) February 18, 2026

The Democrat appeared convinced about Trump being part of a conspiracy and that he and his administration had “something to hide.” She further added that she and presumably her husband had nothing to hide, unlike Trump.

Clinton continued to throw shade at Trump by comparing the decision to discuss the Epstein files in a public hearing. Which is set to take place much later after today’s deposition. Whereas Trump continues to deny claims but has not yet publicly testified about them.

She eventually did answer the original question, but with an indirect answer. Clinton claimed that when there’s no such connection between him and Epstein (unlike Trump), then there was no reason for her to regret anything.

From Clinton’s response, it’s safe to assume it’s not their first feud, and won’t be their last. Clinton and Trump couldn’t be more opposite: she’s a Democrat, and he’s a Republican. But even between parties, such an intense feud is rare.

In 1998, amid the Clinton impeachment, Donald Trump gave advice to the president during an interview on @hardball.@HardballChris: “Maybe Trump was telling us less about Bill Clinton than he was revealing about himself.” pic.twitter.com/PusY2sz1Rf — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) December 13, 2019

They weren’t always shading, roasting, or mocking each other in public. The Clintons were initially on very good terms with the Trumps. They even attended the POTUS’s wedding to Melania Trump in 2005. So what happened? Perhaps things got rocky back in 1998 when Trump first commented on the way the Clintons handled a scandal. Through the years, he kept commenting on her husband’s presidency.

Shortly after, the 2016 race for President pitted them against each other. That contest sparked a feud that continues to this day. What started out as a friendly contest in politics quickly turned sour because of the debates.

Both of them took jabs at each other’s characters, policies, and records. This, too, is something that continues to date. Speaking of which, will Clinton and Trump’s feud reach new heights? Or will we uncover shocking new details about her family’s alleged connection with Epstein? That is yet to be determined.