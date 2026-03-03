Bill Clinton Breaks Silence on Epstein’s Death Under Oath

Bill Clinton was asked if he believed that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself during the questioning of the House Oversight Committee’s Epstein probe last week. His answer was not explosive, but rather revealing for those with eyes to see.

“I don’t know,” the former president said. “I only know what the medical finding was.” He was then asked if he accepts that Epstein killed himself. Clinton replied, “That he did, but I don’t know… And neither do you.”

“We don’t. None of us know. We weren’t there.”

That was it, as he referred to the official autopsy and acknowledged the uncertainty.

In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a Manhattan jail cell while waiting for the trial on federal sex trafficking charges. The New York medical examiner ruled it a suicide by hanging. People still have doubts, given the scale of Epstein’s connections.

Bill Clinton is smiling while looking back through old Epstein photos & nodding over memories🤣 His attorney snatches them out of Bill’s hands. pic.twitter.com/JlF0jFUwQm — Star S.⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DominguezH31015) March 2, 2026

The latest Justice Department document dump had more than 3 million pages released under a new transparency law. It has, as a result, only increased the public’s fascination with the case. According to CNN, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said there would likely be no new prosecutions tied to the whole saga. The files have emails, photos, and correspondence.

But as Blanche said, it may not be prosecutable evidence.

Epstein’s longtime associate (and former girlfriend) Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after her 2022 conviction for trafficking minors. But for most of the survivors, their perpetrator’s death only avoided accountability.

Thus, any public figure who once orbited Epstein’s social circle (including Bill Clinton and Donald Trump) is being probed into. Both men have denied knowing of any crimes and have not been charged with wrongdoing related to the former.

Clinton did, however, acknowledge that he had flown on Epstein’s private jet. But has denied visiting his private island and says he cut ties years before the disgraced financier’s 2006 charges.

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s jet 26 times and then defied a congressional subpoena. Americans deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/WVhYx4qTgh — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) January 26, 2026

Online, one commenter questioned why Clinton brought lawyers, as it looked like “they are hiding something.” Another argued that the deposition was to establish facts about the relationship, not speculate about the cause of death. Though one user wrote, “It seemed as though there was some doubt about that suicide.” While another countered, “This was not a bad answer.”

Clinton has neither accepted nor debunked conspiracy theories, but the Epstein case is very active. Lawmakers (like Ro Khanna and Jamie Raskin) questioned whether the Justice Department has fully complied with disclosure laws. A House vote will soon decide whether to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt over subpoena disputes tied to the Epstein files.