Hillary Clinton Threw Bill Under the Bus “At Least a Dozen Times” During the Deposition, Claims Comer

Kentucky Representative James Comer spoke with Hillary Clinton in a six-hour deposition on Thursday. Meanwhile, former President Bill Clinton testified before members of Congress investigating convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He spoke in a closed-door deposition on Friday in Chappaqua, New York.

The former Secretary of State gave testimony on Thursday and the former First Lady seemed to defer the panel’s questions on her family’s relationship with the disgraced financier to her husband, Bill Clinton.

During a press conference before the former president’s hearing, James Comer claimed that Hillary Clinton basically threw her husband Bill under the bus.

“For these depositions of great power and great wealth, and I used yesterday and today as an example, it took seven months, seven months to get the Clintons in here,” Comer said. “But we’ve got them in here, and we look forward to answering, to asking lots of questions that I think any curious media outlet in America would have.“

“Yesterday, Mrs. Clinton deferred a lot of questions to her husband today,” he said, adding, “There were at least a dozen times when she said, ‘You’ll have to ask my husband that. I can’t answer that.“

Meanwhile, former President Clinton has not been accused of any wrongdoing relating to Epstein. Moreover, Hillary Clinton made it clear in her testimony that she had no knowledge of Epstein sexually abusing underage girls. She also had no recollection of ever meeting the disgraced financier.

Following Epstein’s 2019 suicide in his New York jail cell, Republicans have long wanted to question Bill Clinton on Epstein. This is especially so after conspiracy theories swirled following his death while he was facing sex trafficking charges. Meanwhile, when a number of photos of former President Clinton surfaced in the Department of Justice’s first release of case files on Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, calls for a deposition reached a new high.

In one of the photos, Clinton is seen seated on a plane with an arm around a woman whose face has been redacted. In another, Clinton and Maxwell could be seen in a pool with another party whose face was also redacted.

Meanwhile, Clinton’s closed-door hearing was interrupted when a photo of the proceedings was leaked by right-wing influencer Benny Johnson. Johnson claimed he had obtained the image from Rep. Lauren Boebert. A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton said the image was “against chamber rules.” This led to a halt in the hearing while they figure out where the photo came from, and also why members of Congress are possibly breaking house rules.”

As noted by the Mirror US, Boebert’s office is yet to confirm whether she provided the photograph at press time.

The former Secretary of State then slammed the committee for making her testify while knowing she possessed no relevant information to assist in their federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. Moreover, Hillary Clinton also implied that her testimony in the deposition was “political theater” while calling on Congress to focus on investigating accusations against the sitting president instead.

“The Committee justified its subpoena to me based on its assumption that I have information regarding the investigations into the criminal activities of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell,” wrote Clinton.

“As I stated in my sworn declaration on January 13, I had no idea about their criminal activities,” she added. “I do not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein. I never flew on his plane or visited his island, homes or offices.”

Moreover, former President Clinton supported his wife, saying, “Before we start, I have to get personal. You made Hillary come in. She had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein. Nothing. She has no memory of even meeting him. She neither traveled with him nor visited any of his properties.”

“Whether you subpoenaed 10 people or 10,000, including her was simply not right,” Clinton added.