Jeffrey Epstein’s Amazon History Potentially Proves How His Disturbing Mind Operated

Jeffrey Epstein was already known for his se–al crimes against minors. But now his Amazon purchase list is revealing more sides to his disturbing personality.

He got himself questionably explicit books, like Lolita by the Russian author Vladimir Nabokov. Here, the story talks about a man, Humbert, falling for a 12-year-old girl.

Humbert becomes so obsessed with her that he even exploits her, turning her life into a living hell.

There is no doubt that Epstein loved Lolita. Much of his crime was centered around minors, and this book might have been an inspiration for him.

Investigators have found photos of his victims with Lolita quotes written on their bodies. In one image, a woman had, “Lo-Lee-ta: The tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth,” written on her chest.

Another woman had this message, “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock,” on her feet.

🇺🇸⚡️ Several photos from Epstein’s estate, released by House Oversight Democrats, show written text on several body parts of an undisclosed woman: Lower back/hip: She was Lola in slacks. Neck: She was Dolly at school. Spine: She was Dolores on the dotted line. pic.twitter.com/Sz5gIOHB3A — Osint World (@OsiOsint1) December 18, 2025

Epstein did not stop at just Lolita. He also bought Justine by the Marquis de Sade, which again has mentions of se**al torture. Another book that he got was The Stranger Beside Me by Ann Rule, a memoir on Ted Bundy.

Apart from these, Epstein also had schoolgirl uniforms delivered to his estate in 2018. This was at his East 71st Street property, where Epstein moved in around 1995.

Several adult toys and medical supplements were also received by Epstein. These items become truly horrifying when a seasoned se–al deviant like Epstein possesses them.

Desiree Nazarian, a relational trauma psychologist, spoke to The New York Post about what Epstein’s thought process might have been.

“The presence of these — items alongside these tools is so clinically alarming,” Nazarian mentioned.

His shopping apparently exhibited signs of “predatory dynamics 101.” In his mind, he wanted to be the dominating one who could cause harm to others.

🚨 BREAKING: Facing growing backlash, the Trump administration now says it will NOT release any more Epstein files — even though more than HALF of the 6 million documents remain sealed. Pam Bondi claims the DOJ is “done.” Republicans are revolting: Sen. John Kennedy: “Release… pic.twitter.com/ooSGS5xPQi — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 16, 2026

Nazarian further added, “Everything on this list is really common in predatory profiles. It’s marked by coercion, entitlement, dominance and control of narrative.”

Epstein also purchased a lot of uniforms. He got one black-and-white prisoner’s costume, an FBI costume, and even Israel Defense Force combat pants, among other things.

Nazarian clarified, “It’s all about eroticized hierarchy, the FBI costume, the tuxedo. It’s role play around dominance, punishment, impunity, it’s like this oscillation between being the authority and staging the persecution.”

This information arrives after Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed all files related to Epstein had been released.