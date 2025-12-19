Newly Released Epstein Photos Leave Viewers Horrified by Disturbing Messages on Women’s Bodies

New images related to the Jeffrey Epstein case have been released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee that show disturbing pictures of women with different messages written on their bodies. The 68 images, released on December 18, were obtained from Epstein’s estate.

The images were released days before the administration’s expected disclosure of new files, the deadline for which is December 19. In one of the images, there are words written on a woman’s chest that read, “Lo-Lee-ta: The tip of the tongue taking a trip of three steps down the palate to tap, at three, on the teeth.”

Another message could be seen written on a woman’s feet, which said, “She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock.” Another one read, “She was Lola in slacks.”

It should be noted here that the messages on these women’s bodies seem to have been taken from Vladimir Nabokov’s 1955 novel, Lolita. The book itself could be seen on the bed the bed where one of the women’s feet appeared. Lolita happens to be a controversial novel, where the protagonist is obsessed with a 12 year old girl. Given how Epstein’s s—– scandals involved minors, the presence of the book in the image is even more significant and symbolic.

The age or identity of the women whose faces were redacted or blurred in these images could not be determined with certainty. Regarding the release of these images and other information related to the Epstein case, California Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, had previously released a statement earlier this month.

Garcia said, “It is time to end this White House cover-up and bring justice to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his powerful friends. These disturbing photos raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.” He further added, “We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW.”

Besides the images of the women with messages written on their bodies, these new bunch of pictures also show Microsoft founder Bill Gates with a woman who had her face redacted. Gates’ spokesperson has, however, consistently denied that Epstein ever worked with Gates.

🇺🇸⚡️ Several photos from Epstein’s estate, released by House Oversight Democrats, show written text on several body parts of an undisclosed woman: Lower back/hip: She was Lola in slacks. Neck: She was Dolly at school. Spine: She was Dolores on the dotted line. pic.twitter.com/Sz5gIOHB3A — Osint World (@OsiOsint1) December 18, 2025

Bill Gates himself talked about his regret of knowing Epstein. In an interview with CNN in 2021, he said, “We will not rest until the American people get the truth. The Department of Justice must release all the files, NOW.”

Moreover, director Woody Allen’s more pictures with the now late financier also were part of these newly released images. There are also a bunch of text messages that show an unknown sender talking to someone about a Russian girl who is 18 years old. The context of the conversation, however, remains unclear.

If the Epstein files and all available information in them are actually released in their totality, it would be interesting to see who else’s names come up. Given longstanding public speculation about Trump’s past association with Epstein, whether or not his name is in the files is a much awaited piece of information.