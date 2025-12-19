Deceased s** offender Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark Epstein, refuted a recent White House claim about President Donald Trump’s whereabouts during the years of his brother’s crimes. While the White House has defended Trump, claiming he was “never in Epstein’s office,” Mark said otherwise.

The White House Head of Communications, Steven Cheung, released a statement continuing to defend the President, stating that he did not visit Epstein’s office on Madison Avenue in New York. Recently, a White House spokesperson, speaking to The Daily Beast, claimed that Cheung’s statement “still stands.”

Mark Epstein, Jeffrey Epstein’s brother: “Jeffrey definitely had dirt on Trump. Trump can deny all he wants, but it’s pretty clear. Everything Trump says is a lie” A fork in the kitchen pic.twitter.com/p63uai35Pc — TheFrenchie (@ML3democrats) November 18, 2025

Despite the official statement, Epstein’s brother, Mark, alleged that the President was there “all the time back then,” thereby contradicting claims made by the Trump administration. Even though the Head of State consistently denied his connections to Epstein or his crimes his picture with Epstein and co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell have proved him wrong and have gone viral.

White House Secretary Karolina Leavitt also defended the MAGA leader in another statement to The New York Times, calling it “fake news” and unworthy of being printed. She added that, despite how many publications, including The Times, try to link Trump with Epstein, “the truth will be the truth.”

🚨WATCH THE FULL EXCHANGE: After years of promising the Epstein files, Karoline Leavitt just officially put the case to bed: The Trump admin. finds there IS no client list. They stalled. They lied. And now they’re saying the list never existed.⁰

This smells like a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/ZI3quJmKxw — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) July 7, 2025

Firmly defending Trump, she added, “Trump did nothing wrong. He kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of Mar-a-lago for being a creep.” Leavitt was referring to the time when Trump and Jeffrey Epstein were friends. According to the Head of State, he was friends with Epstein until the day Epstein reportedly set his sights on his employees at Mar-a-lago. Trump claimed he “banned” him and severed ties with him and Maxwell.

Multiple witnesses and anonymous sources have claimed that the president has weird obsessions. Recently, the Wall Street Journal also released a letter that Trump wrote to Epstein on his birthday, where he drew a picture of a nude woman with scribbles of ‘Donald’ drawn below the woman’s waistline.

President Trump melted down on Truth Social, claiming that the Epstein files are “bullsh*t” and berating his own supporters as “weaklings” for asking about them. “I don’t want their support anymore!” Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/q4OGkEoa6M — AF Post (@AFpost) July 16, 2025

This was one of the many disturbing allegations about Trump and Epstein. Other sources revealed he often boasted about sleeping with a woman on a pool table, had conversations about his body count, and worse. That, along with the dozen photographs of him and other famous personalities like Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Stephen Hawking, and others and Epstein alongside various models have contributed negatively to Trump’s character.

Trump has defended himself against the claims made by Mark and others ever since the scandal unfolded. In a Truth Social post online in July 2025, the MAGA leader called news about his friendship with Epstein “FAKE.” In addition, he called all of it a conspiracy against him, plotted by his right-wing opponents like Hillary Clinton and former President Joe Biden. He also described the ploy as the “Jeffrey Epstein Hoax.”

With the White House strongly defending Trump, and critics online waiting for the rest of the bombshell files to be released, the truth is yet to be uncovered.