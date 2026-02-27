MAGA Targets Hillary Clinton, Questions Ghislane Maxwell’s Presence At Her Daughter’s Wedding

As both former president Bill Clinton and his wife, former first lady Hillary Clinton, have been named in the Epstein files, they have come under renewed scrutiny over their ties to the late sex offender.

Hillary appeared before the House Oversight Committee at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in New York on Thursday to answer questions related to her ties to Epstein. One key question that emerged concerned Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, and her presence at Bill and Hillary’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton’s wedding.

Texan Republican Pat Fallon asked Hillary about this, to which she replied that Maxwell “came as the plus one, the guest of someone who was invited.” Hillary did not elaborate on whose plus-one Maxwell was or on the nature of their relationship.

🚨 JUST IN: Hillary Clinton panics and runs away from cameras when asked why Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was invited to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding *after* Epstein was convicted Imagine that. Why is she so worried? pic.twitter.com/xKDdDpa1Ry — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 26, 2026

Fallon then appeared on Fox’s The Ingraham Angle on Thursday to discuss this. He said, “She was certainly agitated. She’s a very icy person, interestingly enough. She was trying to distance herself from Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell; she said she never met Epstein, she was just casual with Maxwell.”

He further said, “I said so, that’s your testimony under oath. It’s just an odd coincidence that old Maxwell was there. Things that make you go hmmm.” He then wondered, “They knew, everybody in those circles knew that Maxwell and Epstein were attached at the hip. So how did she end up there?”

Hillary’s response naturally drew a lot of attention from the MAGA base, as they began speculating about how or why Maxwell could be present at the wedding. On X, right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson posted, “Hillary Clinton is FINALLY asked by the media why Ghislaine Maxwell was at her daughter’s wedding in 2010 after she was implicated in Epstein’s crimes. She claims Ghislaine was just a +1 guest of someone else who was invited. No one believes this.”

In the comment section, one user asked, “Hillary was in person with Epstein according to this email. Whatever happened to all the emails Hillary deleted?” Another chimed in, “If this is true, ‘she was a +1’ is the oldest dodge in elite politics. Cool, then name who invited her and release the full guest list. Transparency is easy when you’re telling the truth.”

Another user wrote, “Ask yourself this: Who invites strangers to their daughter’s wedding? Clearly Ghislaine Maxwell was a close friend, so Hillary Clinton needs to spare us the hot air about not knowing Jeffrey Epstein.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABC News (@abcnews)

Conservative media personality Eric Daugherty also posted the video of the conversation on X with the caption, Hillary “panics and runs away from cameras when asked why Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell was invited to Chelsea Clinton’s wedding *after* Epstein was convicted. Imagine that. Why is she so worried?”

While the MAGA base is bound to go all out over Maxwell’s presence at Clinton’s daughter’s wedding, some of the social media comments also highlighted the fact that Epstein was spotted in multiple events with Trump and the MAGA base is not following up on that.

With Hillary denying to know Maxwell personally and Bill Clinton’s testimony on Friday, new information regarding their ties to Epstein is awaited.