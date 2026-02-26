Pro-Trump X Account Exposed For Being Run By White House Staffer

An X account by the username @/Johnny MAGA that posted pro-Trump content has been revealed to have been run by Garrett Wade, a White House staffer. Many right-wing-leaning accounts on X support Trump and his politics relentlessly.

However, what makes the Johnny MAGA account stand out is the fact that it is run by someone on the administration’s payroll, and that was not public knowledge.

As reported by WIRED, one of Wade’s phone numbers was connected to the X account, and the same has now been corroborated by a source. The account boasts around 300,000 followers and fiercely supports anything done by the Trump administration.

Following Renee Nicole Good’s fatal shooting by ICE agents in Minneapolis, the account posted, “They’re burning the American flag right now in Minneapolis. And they really expect you to believe that ICE shot an innocent civilian.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom also happened to be the target of this account, for obvious reasons. Taking a jab at him, the account posted on Tuesday, “Gavin Newsom attempts to act hood while meeting Usher in Atlanta. Absolute cornball.”

Johnny MAGA also commented about the women and men’s hockey team debacle as he posted, “Democrats are actually refusing to stand for our gold-winning US men’s hockey team. Unbelievable.”

The fact that someone on the government’s payroll has been running an account like this without anyone coming to know about it till now naturally raises concerns over the transparency and ethics of the government.

Talking about the same, Samuel Woolley, a University of Pittsburgh professor told WIRED, “People have a right to know who is trying to manipulate public opinion, and they have a right to know whether or not they’re experiencing astroturf politics.”

Woolley then added, “This lack of transparency and the conflict of interest surrounding this account and the lack of disclosure all amount to a breach of public trust.”

Wade’s account also called Trump’s racist Obama video a “masterpiece,” a reaction which makes more sense now given that it was posted by someone inside the White House only.

It has now come to light that Wade has a rather limited social media presence besides his Johnny MAGA account on X. Interestingly, he had previously worked for Opinion Architects, a consulting firm that had received more than $325,000 for “research and communications” consulting for Make American Great Again Inc.

Wade had also been on the Republican National Committee’s payroll and has been paid tens of thousands of dollars as data by the Federal Election Commission revealed. His wife, 26 years old Allison Schuster also works at the White House as a press assistant.

Schuster’s social media shows she regularly reposted content from the Johnny MAGA account, without ever making it clear that it was her husband behind those posts.

Neither Wade nor anyone from the White House has spoken on this matter and the same is awaited.