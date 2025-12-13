HGTV’s Christina Haack’s Tribute To Pamela Anderson Backfires As She Looks More Like A Mar-A-Lago Woman

HGTV star Christina Haack has always been candid about her affinity for plastic surgery. Her before-and-after photos show noticeable changes in her face, likely the result of cosmetic procedures. However, for her Halloween 2025 costume, Haack decided to pay tribute to Pamela Anderson — but her makeup ended up making her look more like a typical Mar-a-Lago regular.

Despite having undergone multiple procedures, it took only makeup for Haack to resemble a typical MAGA woman. After her visit to Donald Trump’s resort back in February, her Halloween look stands out even more, as it seems Mar-a-Lago has a way of turning its female guests into carbon copies of one another.

While Haack tried to recreate Anderson’s Barb Wire look, her bronzed complexion and heavy eye makeup made her resemble a Republican socialite, since they tend to follow a similar beauty standard. She looked so unrecognizable in the Instagram photos her makeup artist shared that, if not for the tag, the pictures could easily have been mistaken for someone else.

Given how Haack transformed her entire look for Halloween using only makeup, one might wonder whether Mar-a-Lago really does seem to have an effect on the women who visit it. There are striking similarities among the women in Trump’s orbit, and apart from their political views, their heavily done makeup is one of the things that ties them together.

Heavy eye makeup and fuller lips are two of the telltale signs of a Mar-a-Lago face, and Haack’s appearance during Halloween 2025 checked both boxes. While she didn’t need to go under the knife to create this particular look, Haack has previously spoken about plastic surgery in a positive way. In a July 2023 interview with People, the actor said, “Nothing a little Botox can’t fix.”

Interestingly, her relationship with plastic surgery hasn’t always been positive, as she herself admitted. Back in 2022, Haack mentioned that she had a bad reaction to under-eye fillers and decided that she was better off without them.

She announced this on her Instagram story, posting, “In April I had a reaction to under eye filler. Super swollen and it wouldn’t go down with time.” She also mentioned that she had to undergo another procedure to get the fillers removed so her health could improve.

She also regretted getting breast implants, as they were making her ongoing health issues worse. Speaking to E! News in January 2023, Haacks said, “I have a couple of appointments about getting my implants removed.”

The fact that she knew better than to continue with procedures her body reacted badly to shows she has more sense than some Mar-a-Lago women (special mention to Kimberly Guilfoyle and others like her) who have no idea where to stop with the surgeries.