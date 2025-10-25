Emma Stone’s “Mar-a-Lago” Makeover Has the Internet Divided – Botox or Just Better Lighting?

At 36, Emma Stone has sparked rumors of a possible facelift or Botox after appearing noticeably different from her past looks. Stone was seen promoting her new movie Bugonia and photographed on the NYC streets filming The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She was looking beautiful, paying homage to Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic look from Great Expectations.

What stood out was her noticeably tighter, more lifted appearance — a fresh look that immediately caught fans’ attention. MAGA women are known for getting fillers and Botox to keep up with their appearance and minimize wrinkles on their faces. Now Emma Stone’s fans have noticed how different she looks, one user commented, “I still can’t get used to her new face.”

She looks great, but it just looks like she has a filter over it. “Another one added, “Yeah, but I find the new face distracting.” Someone compared her new cosmetic surgery to what Anne Hathaway got done, saying they have the same plastic surgeon on speed dial. Another one chimes in, “God, her face looks different.”

Meanwhile, some fans did come to defend her, saying she has always looked like this, or it’s the new hair. Emma Stone went bald for her role in Bugonia, so her hair is still short. Plastic surgeons have also weighed in with their opinions.

I’m not really understanding the “Emma Stone got a secret facelift at 36” rumors. 1stly, she’s only been out of public eye for a few weeks (& I believe she’s still filming somewhere?); 2ndly her eye brightness has always been highly dependent on the lighting of an event, so using… pic.twitter.com/npNQBVPqSr — badphoenix🐦‍🔥🏳️‍🌈 (@badphoenixxx) July 6, 2025



Minnesota plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Harrington said Emma Stone may have gotten subtle tweaks here and there. She said, “She has captured the perfect skin tone, texture, and color to complement two of the most captivating eyes in Hollywood.” She further added that her changes are subtle, which is what most women want.

Her speculations were upper face botox and fillers in creases around the face. She complimented the work and said, “It is very tastefully done and looks great on her.” Many critics don’t believe this to be the case and are speculating whether Stone got more than just minor tweaks. Dr. Babak Dadvand added she may have gotten a brow lift and eyelid surgery to get rid of extra skin over the upper eyelids.

The doctor added, “In these photos that area looks flatter and smoother, and in older photos she had fullness (i.e., bags) under her eyes.” Like all celebs who get surgical enhancements, Stone has also not confirmed or denied the rumors. She did speak about her new hair and skin care.