Emma Stone Undergoes Shocking Transformation for New Film – Fans Say She’s Totally Unrecognizable

Emma Stone stuns fans with a dramatic change in her looks for her new film Bugonia, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival on August 28. The trailer was released the same day and was well-received by the viewers.

The movie got almost a seven minute standing ovation during the screening. The film is a remake of the South Korean movie Save the Green Planet. The remake stars Emma and other actors, including Aidan Delbis, Stavros Halkias, and Alicia Silverstone.

Emma was in a drastic unrecognizable look with a bald head. Many people assumed that it may have been makeup; however, she actually shaved her head for the movie. The film story is about two men who kidnap a pharmaceutical CEO played by Emma.

They assume she’s an alien who has come to destroy Earth. The trailer shows Emma with an antihistamine cream, leaving her face with a white cast.

However, her shaved head is because of the two men who had kidnapped her. They destroy her hair so she can’t contact her alien ship since they assume her to be extraterrestrial.

Emma Stone as we have NEVER seen her before in the trailer for Bugonia. WOW. JUST WOW. @bugoniafilm | @FocusFeatures pic.twitter.com/ZtF0wqvTHc — Josh Rom 🎗️ (@JoshRomOnAir) August 28, 2025



In a Vogue cover, Emma talks about her upcoming movie to be released this fall. She says, “It was like, ‘Here we go—Emily(her birth name) has shaved her head. We’d better make this good!”

She also said there’s no better feeling in the world than her bald head. Her first shower was amazing, she further stated, The first shower when you’ve shaved your head? Oh my God, it’s amazing.”

Emma was brave about her new hairstyle and has been sporting a short bob these days. She did get emotional when watching the trailer as it reminded her of her mom’s battle with breast cancer.

What the actual fuck is Emma Stone cooking? Heard the shaving was real, tbf I thought it was all CGI for the project turns out to be real asf. Imo, she went crazy for this, hands down. ❤️😮‍💨 #Bugonia pic.twitter.com/gr1QLK19V4 — Damian Irae (@irae_damian) August 28, 2025



She lost her hair during the treatment as she fought bravely. She stated she’s just shaving her head, but her mother did something way braver than her. Emma wore hats and wigs in public to cover up her bald head while filming the movie.

She said she is waiting for an opportunity to go bald again. Apart from her changes in hairstyle, Emma was also suspected of having a cosmetic procedure such as facelift since she looked visibly different.