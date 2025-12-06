Lara Trump Has Gone Off The Rails With Her Facial Transformation And It’s All Things Mar-A-Lago

Lara Trump’s choice of ultimate cosmetic procedure on the face is now evident more than ever. She has already sparked murmurs of going under the knife. People are sure she’s desperate to hop onto a train of MAGA-inspired makeovers. Her latest Instagram video is just the proof of the same.

With little interest in the actual contents of the video, it appeared that netizens were instead surprised by the visible changes in Lara’s appearance. One could not help but notice some of the more drastic changes on her face, including hollow, skeletal eyes, snatched cheekbones, plumped lips, and an unforgettable jawline.

To add to the more distasteful look, Lara put on an extra load of makeup. It included thick, shaded-in eyebrows, heavy eyeliner, and mascara. The typical sunken eyes were the first hints of Eric Trump’s wife having gone off the rails with her transformation. Many even suggested she put on so much cakey makeup on purpose to hide her amplified facial features.

“Or did he say McGee?” Frying pan-faced fish-lipped liar, & useless Maher just sits there & lets it fly. The reporter’s name is Catherine Lucey. How does anyone get McGee from that but a liar like wine mom Lara Piggy Trump with chronic Mar-a-Lago face? pic.twitter.com/QB0LyEghHm — Hulet Nadoff (@HuletNadoff) November 25, 2025

Surely so, comments about the oddity of her eyes struck as unusual among netizens as well. One of them wrote, “A man could get lost in her eyes—I mean, literally lost,” while another commented, “Dude, her eyes look nuts, all sucked in like that.” In fact, one netizen was pretty sure about the kind of treatment Lara Trump might have had around her eye region. An internet user commented, “Looks like she was botched doing an upper bleph procedure.”

As such, many experts concluded that Lara underwent not one but multiple cosmetic procedures to enhance her natural features. From her recent appearances, it seems the areas she has enhanced are the lips, cheeks, and eyes. These are primarily common areas that require such treatments, including both Botox and fillers.

An existing popular theory about Lara’s changed looks was supported by a detailed analysis of her photos. Noted plastic surgeon Dr. Gizem Seymenoglu conducted an extensive comparison of her before and after pictures and found evidence suggesting she had opted for blepharoplasty, commonly known as eyelid surgery.

The doctor outlined his reasons during an interview with the Irish Star back in July 2025. In his words, “Looking at her now, her eyes look much more open and alert, and this may have been made possible by an upper eyelid surgery, which involves the removal of excess skin and muscle in addition to a small amount of fat.”

Lara Trump definitely has Mar-a-lago face. Trump’s ruin everything they touch. — Shelly Taylor (@ShellyTayl92710) October 18, 2025