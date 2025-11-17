“He’s Trying to Be a Bully” – Rep. Thomas Massie Fires Back After Thrice Married Trump Attacks His Remarriage

Rep. Thomas Massie isn’t someone who can be twisted and molded at President Donald Trump’s wish. The GOP congressman recently brushed off Donald Trump’s series of attacks. During an appearance on This Week on Sunday, President Trump made some inappropriate remarks about him and his marriage.

The Kentucky lawmaker told Jonathon Karl, a journalist, “He’s trying to be a bully.” Last month, Trump called for Massie to be removed from office. The reason they stated was that he is running a spearheading campaign to release the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Friday, Trump took the feud to a new level with a personal jab when he launched a personal attack on Massie. He took a dig at his decision to remarry last month after the death of his first wife in June 2024. “Did Thomas Massie, sometimes referred to as Rand Paul Jr., because of the fact that he always votes against the Republican Party, get married already??? Boy, that was quick!” Trump penned on Truth Social in a now viral post that drew criticism, including from MAGA supporters.

Here’s Trump mocking Thomas Massie for getting remarried after his wife died. Trump is sinking like the Titantic. Makes me wonder if this is all a ploy to get JD Vance in his seat so Vance can ramp up Thiel’s surveillance state. pic.twitter.com/5FM7cTm2d7 — Sabby Sabs (@SabbySabs2) November 15, 2025

Ironically, the President, who himself is married three times, added, “No wonder the Polls have him at less than an 8% chance of winning the Election. Anyway, have a great life Thomas and (?). His wife will soon find out that she’s stuck with a LOSER!”

Even after facing such attacks, Massie kept his cool. “[Trump] is mad he didn’t get an invitation [to the wedding],” he quipped during the interview. The 54-year-old also dismissed Trump’s newfound support for his supposed primary challenger, retired Navy SEAL Ed Gallrein, in the 2026 midterms—and said he remains undeterred from his push to release the Epstein files. Dogs don’t bark at parked cars and we are winning. I am not tired of winning yet,” Massie said Sunday.

“Not only the speaker but the attorney general, the FBI director, the president himself and the vice president they are taking a big loss this week because after months of fighting I am winning this week,” he added. He referred to the 23,000 documents that were released on Wednesday by the House of Oversight Committee.

Now Trump (married 3 times, famously cheated on his pregnant wife with an adult film star) is attacking Republican Rep. Massie for getting remarried after his wife died. Even Trump’s former lawyer Jenna Ellis is appalled. pic.twitter.com/A4NWWZXf9Q — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 15, 2025

The documents included email correspondence to and from Jeffrey Epstein. In those emails, Epstein had clearly stated that Trump had “spent hours” at his home with one of the victims.

“I would remind my Republican colleagues who are deciding how to vote, Donald Trump can protect you in red districts right now by giving you an endorsement, but in 2030, he’s not gonna be the president, and you will have voted to protect pedophiles if you don’t vote to release these files,” Massie said.

While Trump is facing backlash, Massie has not faced any outrage from his fanbase. The lawmaker even reported his highest-ever fundraising quarter. Even Trump had asked for Massie to be primaried in 2020, but the GOP won last year’s race with 81 percent of the vote. This called for an easy reelection to office.

trump, who cheated on all of his wives & married his mistress who he cheated on Ivana with, & who married a Slovenian prostitute who he met on Epstein Island before his divorce from his second wife who he also cheated on was finalized, has thoughts on when people should remarry. pic.twitter.com/PwshEjylZG — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) November 17, 2025

The Congressman has four children with his first wife, Rhonda Howard, who was his high school sweetheart. She died in June 2024, after 31 years of marriage. Time and again, Massie has referred to his wife as the “love of his life” in innumerable social media posts. However, the cause of her death is not disclosed. According to People, he later married Carolyn Grace Moffa, who is a former staffer for Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

It’s humorous how Trump, who himself has a complicated marriage history, has been commenting on Massie’s life. The president was married to Ivana Zelníčková from 1977 to 1992, the remarried Marla Maples in the same year. Got divorced from Maples in 1999 and married the current First Lady, Melania Knauss, in 2005.