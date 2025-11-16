Holy Hijack: Trump Shows Up Uninvited and Talks Afterlife at Lavish Ceremony

People are aware of the fact that Donald Trump is not a person who might say words based on the place he is in. And he did it once again, this time at a wedding, discussing getting into heaven once more and eventually being told, “This wasn’t the place.” The US President has been thinking much about the afterlife recently, and he reflected on the same while being in the wedding celebration on Friday.

From a video that has come up on social media, Trump greeted the bride and the groom, but what was meant to be a sweet moment inside the grandeur almost got blasted when he detected right-wing radio host Eric Metaxas. Referring to him, he said, “He’s going to get me to heaven,” and grabbed Metaxas to shake his hand.Talking about Metaxas, he was once a Trump critic but has eventually turned into a loyal defender. Despite that, he wasn’t vibing with the line.

He seemingly pushed back and told the President that he won’t get into a theological debate at someone else’s wedding. “I want to talk to him about getting into heaven… but not here. Not here,” he said, shutting down Trump’s heaven talk. And Metaxas posted more about it on Instagram, eventually capturing the public’s attention, where he wrote, “Last night, at my friend Mike Wilkerson’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago, the President showed up. As he walked in, he pointed right at me and joked, ‘This is the guy who’s going to get me to heaven…'”

He continued saying, “I laughed and told him, ‘I’d really like to talk to you about that… but another time.’ Then I reminded him, ‘Don’t forget-you’re America’s Supercentennial President.’ … But this wasn’t the place.” And it wasn’t over yet, as Trump further engaged with the bride and groom and said, “This is a good-looking couple! I’m gonna take their picture and use it in a hotel ad!”

The followers of Metaxas were thrilled to see these types of comments from Donald Trump, and reactions were mixed. “I look forward to hearing about that wonderful conversation that God has anointed you to have with our great President,” one wrote. According to others, the spiritual crisis of Trump went too far. “Classic Trump move – making every moment about himself and entertainment,” an X user said. Another added, “You can trick a lot of people, Donald. But you won’t trick God.”,

Some were just annoyed he crashed such an expensive, exclusive event: “An uninvited person crashed their exclusive and very expensive wedding… then made it all about himself, asking if he could get help getting to Heaven.”