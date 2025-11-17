Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands GOP Accountability on Epstein Files – And Calls Out Trump’s ‘Bizarre’ Theory as Feud Intensifies

The public feud between Donald Trump and U.S. representative for Georgia’s 14th congressional district, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, has escalated after Greene publicly questioned why Trump’s administration has resisted releasing the Epstein files.

The two, once close political allies, have exchanged increasingly hostile remarks, with Trump recently attacking Greene on social media and labelling her “Marjorie Traitor Greene” and a “fake politician.”

While Trump is known to engage in online feuds and late-night rants with a lot of people from the political circuit, The attacks on the congresswoman were unusually harsh.

“The most hurtful thing (Trump) said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor, and that is so extremely wrong,” Greene said, “and those are the types of words used that can radicalize people against me and put my life in danger.” (According to CNN).

Wait. Why would Marjorie Taylor Greene calling to release the Epstein files be a betrayal to Donald Trump and the entire Republican Party? pic.twitter.com/i5reipF5v0 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 15, 2025

As per The Irish Star, during a CNN interview on Sunday, Greene addressed a tweet in which she asked, “Who and what country is putting so much pressure on Trump to keep the Epstein files unreleased. Host Dana Bash noted that Greene’s post included images referencing a pro-Israel lobbying organization and asked if she was suggesting Israel was pressuring Trump.

Greene dismissed, pointing out that she was raising a general question about the files, which caused so much controversy throughout the year. As per Marjorie Taylor Greene, the texts she sent Trump about releasing the Epstein files may have pushed him “over the edge,” leading to his angry posts. Even so, she said she refuses to stay silent.

Greene was an important and loyal MAGA supporter. Her break with the Trump administration over the Epstein files has sparked backlash from Trump supporters.

This and the Epstein files is why I’m being attacked by President Trump. It really makes you wonder what is in those files and who and what country is putting so much pressure on him? I forgive him and I will pray for him to return to his original MAGA promises. https://t.co/YltouujS83 pic.twitter.com/X1zFACSnEo — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 15, 2025

For the unversed, Jeffrey Epstein was a wealthy financier who rose from being a college dropout and teacher to running a firm that only managed money for billionaires. He soon became part of the elite circle in the city, which allegedly included names of big-shot men, including President Trump.

In 2005, Epstein was accused by several underage girls of sexual abuse, leading to a controversial plea deal in 2008 that let him avoid serious federal charges in exchange for a shorter time in prison. In 2019, he was re-arrested on more charges. A few weeks later, he was found dead in his New York jail cell.

After a lot of speculation, it was claimed that Epstein had a secret list of men he blackmailed, which turned into a public obsession, resulting in discussions on Reddit, X, and other social media platforms.

Oh come on You KNOW whats in those files He doesn’t care about the girls He cares THIS doesn’t get out pic.twitter.com/z1gaEpsKtt — CanadaFirst (@CanadianFir) November 15, 2025

However, in July 2025, the Justice Department under Trump’s second administration released a memo stating there was no such list, no evidence of murder, and no new charges. The Trump administration also released 10 hours of prison footage to support its claims.

People slammed attorney Pam Bondi, accusing her of misleading the public. Yet, Trump defended her after she said the Justice Department would release more case files after redacting victims’ names when Fox News host John Roberts asked Bondi.

“It’s sitting on my desk right now to review,” she claimed. Many said the women should be fired. As tensions continue to simmer between the two in recent days, Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to back down from demanding answers from the administration about the files despite the fallout.