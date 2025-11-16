Mary Trump Says She Saw Jeffrey Epstein at Donald Trump’s Wedding – And Still Finds It “Alarming”

Recently, Mary Trump revealed how horrifying it was to see Jeffrey Epstein at one of her uncle, President Donald Trump’s, weddings. Mary is the daughter of Donald Trump’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr. On a podcast with The Daily Beast, she discussed how she crossed paths with the late s– offender when she was 28 years old.

The 60-year-old Mary told Joanna Coles, Chief Creative and Content Officer, “I have had the great misfortune of being in the same room with Jeffrey Epstein, which is alarming.” In fact, Epstein was also seen in the photos that were published from Trump’s wedding with his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1993 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Mary Trump’s comments come at a time when Epstein’s scandals have resurfaced. On Wednesday, the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee exposed a series of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails that were subpoenaed immediately. The controversy focused on three such emails in which Epstein had mentioned Donald Trump. One of the emails read that Donald “knew about the girls.”

Nice try Dems.

“How can Trump get away with the Epstein emails leak?” WATCH Simple:

Virginia Giuffre herself said in her book that Trump “was nothing but friendly to her” and there was never any “inappropriate relationship”. We already knew she worked at mar a lago, that’s… pic.twitter.com/VTEw7KPnx2 — important clips (@importantclips) November 13, 2025

Mary also said how she was never formally introduced to Epstein, for which she considers herself lucky. “I wouldn’t have been considered worthy of meeting him,” said Mary with a chuckle. “Meaning what?” replied Coles. “Meaning you were too old?”

“Oh, jeez, no, although that’s a horrifying thought. I probably would have been at that point,” replied Mary. “No, I wasn’t somebody that Donald never would have gone out of his way to introduce to his close friends and inner circle.”

Mary said she never had a positive impression of Donald Trump. This isn’t the first time, actually; the clinical psychologist has always been a big critic of Trump. “Donald was sexist, for sure,” said Mary. “Everybody in my family, including the women, was misogynist. He and my uncle Robert treated my grandmother in a very infantilizing, disrespectful way. And it was very obvious that they didn’t respect women and didn’t think women should have any power.”

Epstein was also there “organizing the party at Mar-a-Lago with ‘Donald’—it was clear he was some kind of henchman for Trump.” “He was very explicit. He said, ‘You know I can take care of you. We organize many parties with Donald. I take care of everything.’ He was really… pic.twitter.com/77kIlW870b — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) November 16, 2025

“A common dinner table conversation would be talking about all of the ugly fat women or talking about the beautiful women and how they were classed by the men in my family,” she added. Her entire childhood was a myth because her father wanted her to believe that Donald was successful. But she thought, “I never bought into the idea that he was smart because he was so demonstrably not.”

It was on Mary’s sixteenth birthday when she was sure that Donald was not the man her family had told her about. During her birthday celebration, she recalls how the party went from her birthday to celebrating Donald. The party was at a Hyatt hotel, and Mary reveals that from the moment Trump entered the party, he made it all about himself.

“That was the first inkling that as long as Donald has an audience that’s giving him attention, he doesn’t really care about who is in the audience,” she said. “Because what he was doing was trying, like, going out of his way to impress a bunch of teenagers who couldn’t have cared less about the fact that he was there.”

#ViDEO: Why Seeing Jeffrey Epstein and My Uncle Donald Trump Haunts Me: Mary Trump https://t.co/Txq18bYILz pic.twitter.com/3TjBQWyNmQ — DomPachino101 (@DomPachino101) November 16, 2025

All these childhood experiences culminated in her first book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man. The book was released in 2020 and deals with the story of her family and their complicated dynamics. The host questioned if Mary still found Trump to be the most dangerous man in the world. Mary was clear in her thoughts.

“I honestly find it unfathomable that anybody would ever be scared of Donald,” she said. “He’s the weakest, most pathetic person I’ve ever known. And, there is nothing about him that’s threatening. So I think it’s important to step back and put that designation in context. He was and remains the world’s most dangerous man because of the power that was given to him by other people.”

Mary shared that it’s not just the president but all the people he is associated with who pose a danger.