Epstein Survivor Turns on Trump for Breaking Promise to Release Files

Haley Robson supported Donald Trump in the past, but now she openly accuses him of betraying the people he promised to protect. In a recent clip for MSNBC’s The Weekend, Robson, a survivor of Epstein’s abuse and a Trump voter, clearly expresses her disappointment. “I feel betrayed by my own party,” she states, criticizing Trump for reversing his promise to release the government’s Epstein files.

Robson’s frustration has been growing for months. Earlier this year on CNN, she identified herself as a Republican who voted for Trump in 2024. However, she watched his administration resist efforts to make all Epstein-related records public. When asked if anyone from the White House responded to her invitation to meet with survivors, she bluntly said, “I’ve heard crickets.”

Speaking directly to Trump on the same program, she emphasized that this issue is not about political battles. “Donald Trump, we are not here to point fingers or be hostile. We would like to work with Congress and the administration,” she said, highlighting that survivors “have lives to live” and “want justice.”

Her frustration turned to exhaustion in another interview, where she explained how the ongoing denial has drained her. “I’m not coming with hostility. I’m not angry. I’m exhausted. I’m tired. I am disgusted,” Robson said after Trump dismissed the push for transparency as a political stunt.

A MUST SEE There are people who voted for Donald Trump because he promised to expose the Epstein files. Now there is real voter remorse. Epstein survivor Haley Robson is one of them, and if she could speak to Trump today, she would say, “Who owns you?” pic.twitter.com/iMYpxFpI1G — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 16, 2025

Trump has consistently tried to brush off increased scrutiny regarding his connection to Epstein. On social media and in public statements, he has mocked the demand for full disclosure, calling it a “Democrat hoax that never ends” and claiming that Democrats are using the scandal “to deflect and distract from the great success of a Republican President.”

Survivors feel that such language adds insult to their injuries. At a Capitol event earlier this fall, Robson and other women urged Trump to stop making light of their trauma and instead commit to transparency. In an interview with ABC News, she framed the issue this way: “This is about young women who were molested and abused and then lied to, gaslit, and had their trauma used against them for political gain.” She added that she would “be more than happy to meet him halfway” so he could “look me in my face and tell me that I’m a hoax.”

Robson has also supported legislative efforts that now represent the survivors’ best chance for justice. The Epstein Files Transparency Act, introduced in Congress this year, would require the Justice Department to publish all unclassified records related to Epstein and his network while redacting information to protect victims. The bill has gained rare bipartisan support, but Trump’s allies are working behind the scenes to delay its progress.

That resistance prompted a strong response from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, one of the most vocal advocates for full disclosure. “Innocent people wouldn’t be trying to block the release of the Epstein files,” she wrote in a recent post, accusing Trump of “fighting like hell to hide the truth and slow” the process.

Meanwhile, Robson continues to advocate for her cause. In another interview, she outlined what she sees as Trump’s two major mistakes regarding Epstein. She believes his first mistake was “assuming you knew your voters,” and the second was “doubling down on what you said about it being a hoax.”

For Robson, the politics are less important than the fundamental issue at hand. As she told ABC News, Trump “has the power to be transparent” and can “unite both parties in America” by finally allowing the public to see the complete record.