“He’s Losing It” – Analyst Says Trump’s Inner Circle Is Exploiting His Declining Health

Signs of U.S. President Donald Trump’s declining health have been visible for a while, especially since he started his second term. Trump also happens to be the oldest President to have taken the oath in office, and therefore, it is quite natural that age-related complications would affect both his mental and physical health.

However, Trump himself, along with his administration, has maintained that he remains in the best of health. Despite evidence of Trump falling asleep during important events or veering off to unrelated topics while talking about something completely different, the White House has adamantly claimed that there is nothing wrong with his health.

Some medical experts have expressed differing opinions on this topic, as the signs of his cognitive and physical decline are simply too evident. A number of political analysts also agree to this, and speaking on The Daily Beast Podcast, foreign policy analyst David Rothkopf further explained how Trump’s condition might be taken advantage of by members of his own administration.

Talking to host Joanna Coles, Rothkopf said, “This guy is losing it”, referring to Trump. He then added, “He looks completely lost. And yet, at the same time, the people around him are taking advantage of the mental vacancy between his ears and pushing forward their extreme agendas faster than ever.”

To further make his point, Rothkopf listed some of Trump’s recent actions that have been considered reckless, unethical, and politically unsound as well. He started with the unprecedented attack on Venezuela, followed by Trump’s obsessive talks about attacking Greenland, and also included the shocking statements that Trump has made about the violent killing of Renee Nicole Good by ICE agents.

Rothkopf then claimed that this decline in Trump’s sense of judgement is letting his administration run wild with their own agendas “because Trump is just there going, ‘Where am I?’” Rothkopf also brought up Friday’s White House meeting that Trump had with global oil executives regarding Venezuela’s oil reserves as he drifted off to the topic of the Ball Room renovation, which had absolutely no relation with the meeting that was being held.

In another concerning moment in that same meeting, Marco Rubio had handed Trump a note to help him get back to the meeting. However, Trump read the note aloud, which was only meant for him to read on his own. Referring to this, Rothkopf said, “Trump just read it out loud—straight—because those parts of his brain just aren’t working anymore.”

He then added, “So he’s a useful idiot, not only for the Russians, but for Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Stephen Miller. You’ve got extremists and incompetence working hand in hand to produce the worst possible policies in the worst possible way.”

Mary Trump on Donald Trump: “He is terrified. He knows his poll numbers are terrible. He knows his policies are unpopular. He’s increasingly unpopular. He knows on some deep level he’s losing his cognitive abilities at an alarming rate” pic.twitter.com/wlCPOIhWmp — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) December 21, 2025

It should also be noted here that Trump’s own niece, Mary Trump, has also been vocal about the decline of her uncle’s health. Talking to The Daily Beast, Mary Trump had said, “There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather. I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.”

Trump also had to take an MRI last year, the reasons for which were not initially clarified, and he later said that it was one for preventive measures. However, MRIs are not typically used as preventive screening tools, and therefore, that statement remains up for debate and raises further questions that no one has answered.

With Trump’s health decline getting more and more visible with each passing day, the Trump administration is indeed running in whatever direction they are pleased, and the consequences are borne by the common American population.