Jimmy Kimmel Takes the Same Cognitive Test as Trump, Reveals the ‘Difficult’ Questions He Was Asked

Jimmy Kimmel has made a name for himself by criticizing American President Donald Trump and has even faced severe consequences for it. However, that has not essentially changed his stance on Trump, and he continues criticizing him, though in a more subtle way.

Recently, Kimmel decided to take the cognitive test that Trump took at Walter Reed Medical Center and claimed was “very difficult,” only to prove that it is not nearly as difficult as the president claimed.

On his Monday monologue, Kimmel showed a Truth Social post from Trump where he bragged about acing his “cognitive Examination, which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take.” Kimmel then explained, “In the interest of fairness, and also to get a sense of what he keeps babbling about, we got in touch with a doctor who gives this test regularly, these cognitive exams. And I asked her to administer one to me.”

He then further added, “This is the official exam administered by a medical professional. I did not see the questions ahead of time. And I’m willing to release the full unedited version if necessary. With that said, let’s find out just how difficult this big, beautiful test is. And how my brain stacks up against our stable genius president’s.”

Kimmel then played a four-minute clip showing him taking the real cognitive exam that Trump had taken. As reported by the Daily Beast, “The test had Kimmel connect some dots, name some words that start with ‘f,’ and correctly identify basic drawings of a lion, a rhino, and a camel.” While solving the animal section with flying colors, Kimmel joked, “I just saw Zootopia, so I know all the answers.”

Kimmel’s score was then calculated by the doctor, who said that he received a perfect score. Kimmel replied, “So I can be president.” Trump has long been trolled by Kimmel over the President’s bragging of passing the cognitive test, as the comedian repeatedly mentioned that such a test, which is specially designed for detecting cognitive impairment, could not be a bar for someone running the country.

Trump had previously claimed that Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jasmine Crockett would not be able to pass the test. However, Kimmel had defended them, and he once invited Crockett on his show, where he asked her a few questions from that test.

When Crockett was able to answer correctly, he told her, “Wow, you’re gonna crush this,” which further showed how Trump’s claims about the test only being solvable by him were a lie.

Besides being trolled by Kimmel about his cognitive test, Trump is also now facing controversy over Venezuela, the country he raided and arrested its President and his wife. While Trump has claimed that drug and terrorism related issues called for the attack, critics have pointed out that oil is probably the actual reason that prompted Trump to carry out the raid, which critics argue amounts to an act of war against Venezuela.