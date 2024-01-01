Here's Why 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Faced a 'Rotten Moment' With Kody Brown

Sister Wives has grown to become a household favorite through the years and features the lives of Kody Brown and his four wives [before they split]. His wives included Janelle, Meri, Christine, and Robyn Brown, respectively. While he married Robyn legally, the other three were “spiritually” wed to him. Currently, only Robyn remains as the lone wife of Kody after the other three decided to part ways with him over the last few years. While Robyn desperately wanted the family to be together, things fell apart. In Part 2 of the Sister Wives Talk Back special, Robyn had quite a lot to unravel and deal with.

According to People reports, Friday’s episode of the show featured a rather heated moment between her husband, Kody, and her former sister wife, Meri. The special of the show shared some major highlights from the 18th season. Not only did they feature emotionally moving moments, but they also took viewers on a trip down memory lane with the most venomous arguments and misunderstandings that took place. In one such clip of the finale episode, Robyn was spotted in a rather unique avatar. Generally, Robyn is known to portray the role of a peacemaker who seldom fights, argues, or stirs up drama. But it appears that she, too, sometimes has her moments.

In the clip, Robyn is seen having a conversation with Meri about the future of her relationship with Kody. The duo appeared to be joking with each other as they discussed each wife splitting from him. During this, Robyn remarked: “You never know if Kody and I are going to stay together.” This comment resulted in both of them laughing, given the slight possibility of the thought. Back then, Robyn came clean about her comments and even apologized to Kody for saying what she did even in a joke. But, he didn’t seem to be thrilled about it.

Since Kody and Robyn were both seated together watching this blast from the past, he simply sunk back into the couch, still seeming slightly upset. Things weren’t looking that great for Robyn as she tried desperately to read her husband’s expression. With a sigh, Robyn kept her hand on his thigh and explained: “That was rotten of her [Meri] to do…We have no idea what the future holds.” Despite her sharing her point of view and noting that she was simply “tired” of “constantly” being a target for blame during a disagreement in the family, Kody was unconvinced of things.

Circling back to Meri, the two have had their share of issues with trust and friendship through the years. As the episode progressed, Meri was seen having a conversation with her close friend Jenn Sullivan about her frustrations with Robyn. The besties were amid a serious discussion about the friendship Meri shared with her then-sister wife. Sullivan pointed out: “You’ve been trying to build the relationship [with Robyn] and every time you try, you’re constantly disappointed.”

Meri had a downcast expression and sadly agreed with her friend about the crux of the issue. Furthermore, she accused Robyn of being “kind of selfish” for hoping for the now-broken family to reunite. Unfortunately, for Robyn, the dream of growing old together in a big house and watching their children and grandchildren will continue to remain a far-fetched fantasy.

