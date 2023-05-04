Venture Into Debby Ryan and Josh Dun's Fantasy Home, Featuring a Sculpture of The Rock

Actress Debby Ryan and "Twenty-One Pilot" fame Joshua Dun opened their fantastical home to Architectural Digest earlier this week and gave a complete tour of their swanky abode in Columbus, Ohio.

The hallway features a neon light of the couple's matrimonial name 'Dun' in their respective handwriting and is placed right above a picture from their wedding. Ceramic pots with plants and other art pieces also filled the hallway and gave it a vibrant and spacious atmosphere. It was like taking a peek through Alice's looking glass, as the tour proceeded with a feature of a "corn stool" and mushroom-shaped bushes.

The bookshelf was filled with paraphernalia from places the couple has visited and included books from their social circle along with other priceless artifacts. The highlight of the room was the magnificent sculpture they possess of Dwayne Johnson a.k.a The Rock, smoldering with a serious gaze.

The kitchen is snow white and highlights a "hidden fridge." It's where the couple loves to hang out the most and relax with a beverage. A large counter, upon which rest fresh fruit and herbs, takes up the middle of the room and is surrounded by dusty brown barstools for comfort.

Next was a gorgeous and vivid sunroom amid a 26-foot ceiling and storm windows. The wallpaper was a handpainted mural that the Duns and friends painted together. The inspiration for the design of the room was taken from Debby's fascination with treehouses.

Following this was the main living area, comprising an amalgamation of modern art and nature coming together in perfect synchrony. The furniture that decorated the halls was also floral and the trees aesthetically paired well with their surroundings. The hall opened into a quaint and cozy game room with a picture of a ladder, painted on wood, and vintage furniture with an array of board games.

With a unique use of space, the basement has been converted into a complete boxing unit with a royal white boxing ring. By this ring is a shelf that pays homage to the couple's great achievements, including awards and other tchotchkes. The attached bathroom is a unique emulsion of purple and white tones. For working out, a gym — equipped with a rowing machine, a treadmill, a bench press and other equipment — is immaculately maintained, and the wallpapers have graffiti write-ups and art embedded in them.

There is no lack of entertainment in this house as it also has a mini-theatre with black leather chairs for a theatrical experience. Adding to this room, Debby's drummer husband has his own recording room that sports vintage vibes and a wooden-themed drum kit with hand-made engravings on them, including their golden retriever Jim's face.

The recovery center features a touch of panache with furnishings in hues of white and brown, giving it an outdoorsy vibe. The center features a cold plunge pool that's set at 39 degrees Celsius to cool off after working up a nice sweat in their built-in sauna.

Finally, the French-style master bedroom is adorned in dark tones of black, red and peach hues. Right outside the bedroom is a filtered water dispenser that has enabled the couple to save 517 plastic bottles since they moved in. The room has French windows, curtains and original bedside lamps. The wallpaper and cushion covers sport a classic American rose tattoo print that complements the aesthetics of the room and makes it an exceptional place to wind down.