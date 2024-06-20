Here's Why Joy Behar Criticized the Emmys for Overlooking ‘The View’

In a candid moment on a recent episode of The View, Joy Behar Behar joked about The View's poor performance at the 2024 Daytime Emmys, questioning losses in major categories like Outstanding Daytime Talk Series (won by The Kelly Clarkson Show) and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host (awarded to Live's Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos), as per Decider.

On Tuesday morning, Rachel Maddow appeared on The View to discuss American politics. Before diving into serious topics, Maddow complimented the show and its co-hosts. "I enjoy talking with you all. I feel like your discussions are getting increasingly insightful. I always learn something new, and I appreciate how you all interact with one another so respectfully. The View is better than ever," Maddow remarked as she joined the panelists at the Hot Topics table.

Behar seized the moment, asking, "So, where's the Emmy?" Maddow, referencing Donald Trump's constant rhetoric, quipped, "It's rigged!" Behar also echoed her sentiment to the audience, adding, "It's rigged!" Sunny Hostin also chimed in with agreement, joking it was 'rigged.' Behar humorously concluded, "I'm just gonna start saying that every time I lose something, it's rigged. Why not? [Trump] says it."

"Better to say it beforehand, so when you lose, people already know it's not your fault," Maddow added, setting up moderator Whoopi Goldberg for another joke that transitioned the group into the actual interview: "Yeah, but you can't say that about your virginity," she quipped, eliciting laughter from the audience. While The View didn't achieve major wins at the 2024 Daytime Emmys, the show has seen success at previous ceremonies, with Goldberg, Behar, Sherri Shepherd, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and the late Barbara Walters winning for hosting in 2009, as per Entertainment Weekly.

Speaking of Trump, a few years back, the former President also found himself in the spotlight at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Host Stephen Colbert took the opportunity to poke fun at Trump’s past interactions with the awards show, harking back to a notable moment during the 2016 presidential debates. At that time, Trump had famously expressed discontent about not winning an Emmy for his reality series The Apprentice despite multiple nominations over several years. His frustration was evident, even prompting him to suggest that the Emmys were unfairly biased against him. Therefore, this episode underscored Trump’s longstanding criticism of the awards, a sentiment that resurfaced during subsequent debates, including pointed remarks from his opponent, Hillary Clinton, as reported by People.

Since 2004, when his NBC show lost to CBS' The Amazing Race for best reality competition series, Trump has consistently criticized the Emmys. Eight years later, he expressed frustration on Twitter after another loss to the same competitor, declaring, "'Amazing Race' winning an Emmy again is a total joke. The Emmys have no credibility—no wonder the ratings are at record lows."