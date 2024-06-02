Whoopi Goldberg took a strong stance against her The View fellow host Sara Haines as she threw water balloons at the producer of the show, reports The Sun. Goldberg was left enraged after she observed Haines' behavior and decided to speak up against it.

The Deep End of the Ocean actress and her co-host Sara Haines along with other famous personalities such as Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Joy Behar were engaged in a fan-favorite segment of the show - Favorite Things. This segment featured each host's favorite household articles and discussed how much these items cost followed by their use.

Haines appeared to be wearing a crimson orange hue dress and let her blonde locks free. The articles laid in front of the hosts were mainly regular and easily available items that may be a staple in several American households. Each host would promote the items laid before them and provide further information regarding their functionality.

For Haines, the articles she'd promote included UPF Swimwear - swimsuits, swimming caps, goggles, and more from Primary.com. Also inclusive were the newest and innovative yet eco-friendly reusable water balloons from the brand Dartwood. Haines' eyes appeared to have a rather playful glint in them as she approached to pick a water balloon.

As if psychic, Goldberg noticed this playful glint and immediately stepped forward to stop a disaster from happening. She swiftly confronted Haines on the ordeal and proceeded to warn her against whatever she was thinking. "Don't even think about it," said Goldberg sternly.

However, she feigned ignorance to Goldberg's warning and proceeded to throw the water balloon anyway. But it wasn't aimed at Whoopi and instead she aimed it directly at producer Brian Teta. Brian was unfortunately struck repeatedly and mercilessly by these water balloons.

She aimed a total of three such balloons out of which two missed and one hit him, completely drenching him in cold water. Poor Brian was soaking wet. Since it was all done for good fun, there was no serious action taken against Haines by the producers or the network.

This isn't the first time Brian was targeted by fellow hosts of The View. Earlier in April this year, Sunny Hostin and Brian got into another banter involving his wife, reports The Sun. The conversation's target was mainly marriage and raising children. Things got heated between the two as a few harsh words were certainly exchanged via subtle jabs.

While Brian's wife responded to this stating her marriage has been going quite well, Hostin felt otherwise and they began to banter. However, at the end of the back-and-forth exchange between Brian's wife Heather, and Hostin, it was revealed that Sunny was given specific instructions to not question Heather. She claimed that she "didn't hear Brian's request" to do so.

