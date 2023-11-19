In the midst of Hollywood's glitz and glamour, Barbra Streisand, iconic singer and actor, finds solace in her unique retreat—an underground mall nestled beneath her Malibu estate. This clandestine shopping haven, featured in her 2010 book, My Passion for Design, is a testament to Streisand's eclectic tastes and has welcomed a myriad of celebrities over the years. From Gayle King's morning show interview to Ryan Murphy and Lady Gaga marveling at her gown collection, Streisand's subterranean sanctuary is a coveted spot in the celebrity circuit.

Excited to share this item from my #etsy shop: Barbra Streisand - My Passion For Design - (Copyright 2010) https://t.co/5sVAqRA5lL pic.twitter.com/KF5DCFZrPM — Randy Jones (@rsjonesfreedom) May 24, 2022

During a recent interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Streisand, known for her distinctive candor, discussed her carefully curated shops, including an antique collection, film memorabilia, and even Bee's Doll Shop, where she reassures visitors that "none of my dolls are haunted," as per The Independent. The mall, though described by Streisand as "little, tiny," holds a significant place in her heart, providing a refuge from the demands of her illustrious career.

However, amidst the lighthearted tour of her underground paradise, a more serious topic emerged—Streisand's stance on the possibility of Donald Trump securing a second term in the White House. In her matter-of-fact style, she declared, "I will move. I can't live in this country if he became president." The idea of relocation is not new for Streisand, who previously made a similar assertion before the 2016 election, vowing to move to England if Trump emerged victorious.

This revelation sparked curiosity about Streisand's strong aversion to the former president. A vocal Democrat, she has consistently criticized Trump, referring to him as the "Liar in Chief" and the "Groper in Chief." Her disdain for Trump's policies and leadership is not confined to words; Streisand's 2018 album, Walls, features songs laden with critiques of the former president, addressing issues such as the truth and the unraveling of societal foundations, as per the HuffPost.

Streisand's unwavering stance on Trump's presidency extends beyond mere rhetoric. Her willingness to relocate underscores the gravity of her convictions, echoing sentiments shared by other celebrities during the 2016 election. However, as history has shown, Trump's victory did not prompt Streisand's departure, as per the New York Times, raising questions about the likelihood of such a move if he were to win again.

In her recent interview with Colbert, Streisand mentions, "Probably England, I like England," stating that she will move. However, "Until then, Streisand’s Mall is staying put in the States." Reflecting her admiration for the country, whether this statement is a sincere consideration or a symbolic expression of discontent remains to be seen. It adds a layer of complexity to Streisand's relationship with the political landscape.

In case you needed another reason to vote for Trump, Barbra Streisand says she will move to England if he is re-elected. pic.twitter.com/zkzJQSUfYh — Iyan Velji (@IyanVelji) November 15, 2023

As Streisand continues to navigate the ever-changing political climate, her underground mall stands as a fascinating backdrop—an oasis of personal indulgence and, perhaps, a refuge from the tumultuous world outside. Only time will reveal whether the prospect of a Trump victory will lead to the relocation of this hidden gem and whether England will indeed become the new haven for Streisand if political tides take an unexpected turn.

