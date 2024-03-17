Here's What RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Has to Say About "Hooking Up" with or "Dating" Morgan Wade

Kyle Richards has addressed everyone's curiosity regarding her potential romantic relationship with Morgan Wade. The star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills opened up on the most controversial question on the final episode of the RHOBH reunion on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

In an Instagram post, Richards announced her separation from her husband Mauricio Umansky in July 2023. The couple wrote in a joint statement, "Any claims regarding divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage."

Soon after, the reality star drew close to the singer and it sparked speculations of a new blooming romance. Although the two remained tight-lipped throughout the rumors, host Andy Cohen cornered Richards and pushed her to respond about their relationship and where they stand now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Cohen asked, "I wanna turn to the person who got everyone talking this season, and that's your friend, Morgan Wade," putting Richards on the spot. Expectedly, Richards seemed off and her facial expressions explained she didn't want to talk about Wade at the reunion, per The Sun.

The host then asked the rest of the cast about the infamous music video of Richards and Wade, then moved on to seek the most-awaited response, "Million dollar question - is there anything going on between the two of you?" She struggled to give a response and managed to let out a simple, "No."

"Are you a couple?" he pushed. The 55-year-old quickly said, "No." Cohen then inquired if Richards ever saw Wade as a romantic partner. She said, "I mean, I love her, and she's my friend, and I love her." This led to the host asking her about the elephant in the room.

"Kyle, could you see yourself with Morgan?" Cohen said. However, this time, she didn't say no. But she gave an ambiguous response to the question, "I don't know, I don't know! I don't know, and by the way - I mean - I don't know. I don't know." Cohen concluded, "Okay, that's not a no."

Although Richards neither accepted nor denied her feelings for Wade, previously, she expressed regret over putting a spotlight on the singer. In an after-show segment on Bravo, the TV personality revealed if she'd ever date a woman. She nervously answered, "Yeah, maybe," per PEOPLE.

However, she defended her response, "You know what, two reasons I said that," explaining, "A, for shock value. B, because I'm at a place in my life where I don't know. I have zero judgment. Do you think I would ever get a tattoo before? So I was like, 'Who am I to say? I don't know!' I'm not judging anything. Like, who knows? Whatever!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Wade (@morganwademusic)

However, during an Amazon Live, Richards admitted she didn't intend the kind of attention the country singer received because of her, "She just wants to make music, and all of a sudden I had a lot of guilt, you know, that I put her in this position. "It gave her anxiety, you know. Seeing these headlines, and like I said, just thrust into the spotlight brought her anxiety."