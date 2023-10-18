The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 trailer has sent shockwaves through fans with a bombshell revelation about the marriage of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. The couple's separation is poised to be the central focus of the upcoming season, raising questions about the extent to which the turmoil was captured during the regular filming period versus after the news surfaced earlier this year. As rumors surround Richards and country music artist Morgan Wade, their alleged romantic connection is taking center stage.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Also Read: Mauricio Umansky Spotted With Former Actress Leslie Bega Soon After Separation With Kyle Richards

Notably, both Kyle and Morgan sport tattoos of each other's initials, a detail that has fueled speculation and raised eyebrows among the other housewives, according to AllAboutTheTea. The surprising development of their friendship, combined with the considerable time they are investing in each other's company, has sparked speculations about a potential romantic affair. The RHOBH Season 13 trailer seems to touch on this speculation, with a moment featuring Kyle and Mauricio addressing the rumors. In a lighthearted exchange, Mauricio expresses relief that the alleged affair is not involving him, to which Kyle responds with a playful, "For once, it's me."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker

While this banter might be construed as a joke, it has left some viewers wondering about the true nature of Kyle's relationship with Morgan Wade. Kyle has vehemently denied any romantic involvement with the country singer, but skepticism lingers, especially after the revelations in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 13 trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

Also Read: 'RHOBH' Season 13 Trailer Shows Mauricio Umansky Addressing Kyle Richards Affair Rumors

The preview offers a glimpse into a conversation between Mauricio and Kyle discussing the rumors, with Mauricio expressing his relief that the alleged affair doesn't involve him. The way Kyle responded, infused with humor, introduces an element of ambiguity to the situation. The Season 13 trailer opens with the bombshell revelation of Kyle and Mauricio's split, setting the stage for an emotionally charged season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RHOBH (@realhousewivesofbeverlyhills)

Also Read: RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Finds Comfort in Friends After Confirming Separation from Mauricio Umansky

Morgan Wade makes an appearance in the trailer, and when questioned about how she and Kyle met, she humorously claims that the RHOBH star "stalked" her. While presented as a joke, the revelation adds to the intrigue surrounding their relationship. The lingering questions about the tattoos, with Kyle having Morgan's initial inked on her body, have fueled ongoing speculation. Despite Kyle's consistent denials, the rumors have persisted for months, even as she and Mauricio attempt to downplay their situation, especially given Mauricio's current participation in Dancing with the Stars Season 32. The confirmation of their split comes on the heels of earlier statements suggesting otherwise.

Kyle Richards Is DONE With Mauricio and Ready To Marry Morgan Wade!https://t.co/mNkUmZoSlL — Elaina Bill (@elaina6824) October 16, 2023

As Season 13 is set to unfold on October 25, viewers will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats, eager to uncover the truth behind Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade's relationship and the impact it may have on the unfolding drama within the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

More from Inquisitr

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Addresses Speculations Of Dating Morgan Wade and Her Paris Trip

'RHOBH's Kyle Richards Admits Separation From Mauricio Umansky Is 'Very Hard’: "We Care About Each Other"