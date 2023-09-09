When Kourtney Kardashian Defended Ex Scott Disick's 'Bad' Behaviour on KUWTK: "My Scott Is Not a Monster"

Scott Disick is synonymous with the Kardashians; since 2007, Disick has appeared on every episode of the popular reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians alongside his then-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. He presented himself as a flamboyant, party-loving character on the hit show, so much so that every time he got on the nerves of the Kardashian clan, Back in 2010, Kourtney defended her ex amidst rumors that he was a "bad boyfriend" and not an exemplary father to their seven-month-old son Mason. "He's very loving and sensitive," the Poosh founder had insisted. "We were laughing with his parents about that. Scott's their little baby boy, Scott's obviously not a monster."

As the Daily Mail reported back in 2010, Scott worked as a nightclub promoter in the early seasons of KUWTK and was often seen fighting with his then-girlfriend's family. The show also featured him ruining his reputation with his drinking addiction, being ill-mannered all the time, and overspending habits. But Kourtney defended him back then saying, "He is doing fantastic," she said. "I love watching him with Mason. He makes him crack up so hard. He makes him laugh. It's fun to see them together." Scott too had confessed that he has grown up since he became a dad. "It's a whole different world now that I have a child," he said. "And, yes, I have grown up quite a bit." He had also praised Kourtney’s parenting skills back then.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by David Becker

"It's just one more quality that I love about her now," he had said back then. "I could never have imagined her to be the amazing mother that she is today. And now it's just one more reason that I love her." As per People, during the season one finale of Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Disick had planned to propose Kourtney while celebrating their anniversary. "Things are so good now and we have finally come to this place, Why would we want to change that," Kourtney revealed in the episode. "I just feel like right now I'm pretty happy with the way things are." But the proposal did not happen. In 2012 the couple welcomed their second child, a daughter named Penelope Scotland. By 2014 they welcomed their third child, son Reign Aston Disick.

In 2015, Kourtney ended their on-and-off nine-year relationship amidst cheating allegations, "I'm literally on the verge of a mental breakdown," Kardashian said. "I can't believe that this is where my life is at right now. I've worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids." She added, "He's not being a good partner to me. I could never rely on him, depend on him for one single thing and I don't want to show my kids that that's okay. I love Scott, but I've been dealing with this for so long, that it's definitely not good for me. At this point, I'm really just trying to focus on me and the kids and make them the priority." The couple has been co-parenting since then, Kourtney has moved on and married Blink82 drummer, Travis Barker in May 2022, and the couple is now expecting their first child.

