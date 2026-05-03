Here’s What MAGA Women Really Think About Erika Kirk

Erika Kirk came into the public eye after the assassination of her husband and MAGA supporter Charlie Kirk in September 2025. Everyone watched her grieving for her husband while taking on his role as the TPUSA CEO.

The way she grieved became the highlight of many discussions, with people claiming she wasn’t sad enough. Some even went as far as suggesting that she was involved in the assassination. Whether it’s the dissection of her glittery outfits or the awkward hug with JD Vance, Kirk had to defend herself.

She was also the center of jokes at drag queen events where they dressed like her and lip-synced to her audios. Kirk has often criticized the conspiracies about her husband’s death and also slammed the whiteface artists for mimicking her.

She has been under scrutiny for the past few months. However, she has not been alone during her struggles, as MAGA women like Lara Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, have publicly offered her support.

MAGA Host Megyn Kelly defended Erika when she faced criticism over Charlie’s murder. Melania Trump posted an emotional message for Kirk’s children when she learned about Charlie’s assassination.

She wrote, “Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed. Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and country.”

Charlie’s children will be raised with stories instead of memories, photographs instead of laughter, and silence where their father’s voice should have echoed. Charlie Kirk’s life should serve as a symbolic reminder that compassionate awareness elevates family, love, and… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 11, 2025

After Jimmy Kimmel’s widow joke, Kirk also defended the first lady and slammed the show host over the remark in her recent video. Lara Trump defended Kirk and called out people who were discussing conspiracy theories about her husband’s death. Some even claimed that she may not have organized it, but she might have been aware of the plan.

Lara Trump said, “I think some of the things that have been said about [Erika Kirk] are just horrific. And I apologized to her for just all of the straight garbage that she has had to deal with.”

“While we may have big problems with illegal immigration in this country. I have to tell you, we have an even bigger problem when it comes to the systemic indoctrination and radicalization of our own citizens.” pic.twitter.com/6m1SganjHK — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 29, 2026

Furthermore, she said, “I cannot believe that there are people out there who try to come up with some crazy concocted way that she had some hand in her husband’s cold-blooded murder. I think it’s disgusting.”

Late Republican host Rush Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn Limbaugh, also offered her support to Kirk. She praised her for continuing Charlie’s work and raising a young family. She appreciated her for bringing young students together. Moreover, she slammed people for judging the way Kirk is dealing with grief. She called Kirk a “strong, smart, beautiful soul.”