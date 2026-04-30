Erika Kirk Breaks Silence on Conspiracy Theory Claiming She ‘Murdered Her Husband’

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk recently spoke about the political violence, referring to the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. She also mentioned the murder of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September 2025.

Dressed in all black, Kirk started her video by calling out evil. She said people have twisted the truth about Charlie’s murder, and that the country has become unrecognizable. She claimed Charlie did not trust radicalized people. She noted that the man responsible for the assassination attempt on the president was a school teacher. Identified as Cole Tomas Allen, he was acting alone and also had a manifesto to target the officials.

The 37-year-old said, “These people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the murder of my husband. They have continuously tried to assassinate the president. And anyone who stands in their way is labeled hateful, racist, fascist, and every other trigger word that is grossly dishonest. We want the best for our country. They don’t.”

Kirk also called out journalists in the room who were filming during the WHCD shooting. During the incident, a Secret Service agent was shot but was wearing a bulletproof vest that saved him. Kirk mentioned Jimmy Kimmel making a widow joke about the first lady, which she said almost became a reality two days later.

Kirk called out the media for promoting rumors and said, “Every morning, I wake up to a new headline lying about me. I have comedians dressing up in white face, I have people saying I’m not fit to be CEO, and I have Candace Owens claiming I murdered my husband. And the list goes on, and on, and on.”

Furthermore, she stated, “The evil forces working to divide us, to distract us, to pull us apart have never been stronger. This is a moment for Americans to come together and decide what kind of country we’re going to be before we lose our country altogether.”

Erika Kirk was seen in tears backstage at the WHCA Dinner saying, “I just want to go home” during the active shooter incident. After everything she’s already endured, this is heartbreaking. Please pray for her. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/R3RtZKAtmK — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) April 26, 2026

Kirk, who took on the TPUSA CEO role after her husband’s assassination, claimed her husband started the organization to have such important discussions. She urged the Americans to come together to fight for the country. Kirk ended the video with a clip of her husband. The clip showed him recording similar segments.

Kirk’s followers appreciated her take on the issue. One user wrote, “Seems like Owens is obsessed with you or jealous. -I rebuke any false accusations/testimony against you, in Jesus name!” Another one added, “Thank you for stepping up and doing what you do for this country and God!”

There were many critics as well. One user commented, “You couldn’t help but make Trump’s assassin attempt about yourself in this video, could you?” Another one fired back, “I don’t think YOU murdered your husband as those crazy conspiracy theorists do. I just think you knew about it and were a honeypot.”