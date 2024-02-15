Here's What Kyle Richards Revealed About Potential 'RHOBH' Departure Amid Marriage Struggles

Amid rumors and speculation, fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are eagerly awaiting news on whether Kyle Richards, the last-standing O.G., will be bidding adieu to the show. The actress, who recently opened up about her marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky on the Bravo series, addressed the burning question about her return for season 14.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

She said, "I don't have answers." "They think I'm teasing them, dragging it out, I'm going this for ratings. I'm figuring it out right now and we are figuring it out as a couple and I'm figuring out what I need myself. And when I know and we know where our life is going next, you're gonna know." The couple, who share children Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, insisted they maintain good relations while they adjust to their new normal, even though they had taken some time apart. "We're not a toxic couple," she said to Justin Sylvester and Keltie Knight on the February 8 broadcast of E! News. She continued, "We live under the same roof in different rooms. We do have other homes. Thank God we're fortunate in that sense. But even when we are all there, it's texting in the family chat. 'What time is everyone gonna be home for dinner?'"

KYLE RICHARDS LEAVING RHOBH???? pic.twitter.com/xRk00kQxYN — maddy 💘 6 (@bitchkeery) February 9, 2024

"Each year I say, 'I don't know. Never say never,' and all that. But, I honestly just don't know yet. I don't know where my life is going to be in a week or two. I don't know what it's going to be like when the cameras go up again, where my life is going to be at, and what I'm comfortable with," the Halloween Ends actress said, as per Yahoo! Richards claimed that after announcing their split in July of last year, the public's curiosity about her and the real estate tycoon's private lives has made the situation even more challenging to deal with. "It feels like everybody wants to know and that they feel they are entitled to every detail of my life because I have been showing my life and sharing my life with everybody for 13 years. It's not that I'm lying or withholding, I'm figuring it out still," the 55-year-old explained.

Richards said, "We're each allowed to do what we want to do. Which is very strange, but I don't ask." Fortunately, despite her personal troubles, Richards has repaired her ties with her sister Kathy Hilton. She remarked, "We are in a good place right now. She has been so supportive and I get messages from her all the time. I get phone calls at 4:30 in the morning when she knows I'm just waking up and she hasn't gone to bed yet.