Bad Bunny is a Sofia Vergara fan, and vice versa. Amid the Kendall Jenner romance, the Puerto Rican rapper honored the Modern Family actress in his song Monaco from his new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana. Upon learning about the shoutout, Vergara gushed over him and expressed her admiration through a "teasing" message.

While Bunny is in a relationship with supermodel Jenner, Vergara ended her seven-year-long marriage with ex-husband husband Joe Manganiello. The 51-year-old is newly single, and when she found out about the rapper's compliment to her in Monaco, she returned the favor, mirroring the same sentiment.

The lyrics go, "Sofía Vergara es linda, pero es más linda en persona", which translates to 'Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person,' as per Page Six. The recently divorced actress shared a video clip from the song and shared it on her Instagram account with a flirty caption.

The Hot Pursuit star wrote, "Mas lindo eres tu," and tagged Bunny with four kissing emojis. Her caption translates to, "You are cuter." Fans went into a frenzy with their exchange and quickly jumped into the comments section to wage war between the ladies (Kendall and Sofia) while others weighed in on the possibility.

One fan, @katstackzxx, wrote, "Lmfaooooooo snatch him from Kendall now!!!!!" A second fan, @sergiomoralespr, made their choice, "Sofía > Kendall." A third fan, @tatitahan, commented, "Oh Kendall… you are in trouble!" A fourth, @coach_treyy, joked, "RIP Kendall ." Despite Vergara being single, Bunny has been off the dating market for many months.

The 29-year-old is notoriously private. Although he has been spotted with Jenner leaving in and out of the restaurants, he remains tight-lipped about the relationship. The Kardashian star also refused to make any comment about dating the rapper. The duo first sparked dating rumors in February 2023, after being spotted leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant. The otherwise low-key couple didn't hide their romance after that but refused to accept or deny their relationship.

As for Vergara, she decided to part ways with Manganiello and said, "We have made the difficult decision to divorce." She continued, "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," per Page Six.

During an interview, Bunny revealed how he's been improving his English. The Ojitos Lindos rapper said, "With some people, I speak English—with some specific people...With one of them, I couldn't talk to her before," reported Vanity Fair. Fans assumed the person he was talking about was Jenner, but it is unclear, if at all.

Coming back to the song in question, Vergara wasn't the only celebrity mentioned. Bunny also reinterpreted one of Shakira's viral quotes in his song Los Pits. He also had the name of J Palvin in his track Thunder Y Lighting, reported HOLA!

Talking about whether Bunny gave Jenner a shoutout in any of the songs, it has been presumed in the song Fina, he belts out, "that I'm a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f–king at your sister's house." However, it is still an assumption the lyrics are dedicated to the Hulu star.

