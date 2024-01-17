Renowned rapper Kanye West is currently entangled in a legal battle as he faces a lawsuit for assault and battery, stemming from an alleged incident in 2022. The 46-year-old artist, who recently issued apologies for a series of anti-Semitic outbursts resulting in brand deal terminations, is accused of disfiguring an autograph hunter named Justin Poplawski.

According to court documents, the incident occurred on January 13, 2022, outside a hotel where Poplawski was seeking West's autograph. Allegedly, West verbally confronted the autograph hunter, instructing him to "Go the f—k [out of] here before I beat you the f—k up." The rapper purportedly escalated the situation, threatening to "make a f—king example out of" Poplawski.

As per TMZ, the documents claim that West physically assaulted Poplawski after the autograph hunter requested an apology. The autograph seeker, who had previously obtained West's signature without incident, claimed that the rapper continued the assault while asking, "So do you want to get attacked for real?" Disturbingly, West reportedly instructed one of his associates to retrieve his children, despite others urging him to cease the altercation. On the other hand, the purported victim has mentioned the medical expenses related to his claimed disfigurement, alongside compensatory losses, and the mental anxiety he underwent to be noted for further compensation.

Although the lawsuit has recently been filed, it's worth noting that the incident was previously investigated, and West was not charged. The LA City Attorney’s Office reportedly concluded that there was "no reasonable likelihood of conviction." While there is no video evidence of the assault, TMZ obtained footage capturing the aftermath, revealing West shouting while an unidentified individual lay on the ground. The footage shows West instructing a female staffer to "get away" before punching the man.

The rapper recently created buzz with his multi-million worth properties rotting and going viral for their uninhabitable conditions. The Praise God rapper, returned to Los Angeles after extensive global travels with his architect wife, Bianca Censori, only to find his million-dollar properties in a state of disrepair. Despite owning several high-value properties, the 46-year-old musician and fashion designer faces a situation where none of his residences are deemed 'livable.' Reports indicate that West's homes are suffering from neglect, with unkempt conditions and littered with trash, per The Sun.

Despite his substantial investments in numerous properties aligned with his business empire, many of them remain unfinished, deteriorating, and unattended. This particular property, left incomplete, has recently been listed for sale by West after a period of neglect. Following Christmas spent with his four children at a Lakers game, the rapper finds himself without a permanent residence after returning from a world tour with Censori. As a result, West has been staying in rented apartments and hotels, providing insights into the present condition of his real estate portfolio.

