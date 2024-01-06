Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Files Lawsuit Against Her Ex Tom Sandoval Over Their Shared LA Home

In a surprising turn of events, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval to court over their shared Los Angeles home, revealing that the aftermath of their dramatic breakup continues to unravel. The legal battle suggests that Madix is seeking a "partition by sale," requesting the court to order the sale of the property and a fair division of the profit between the former couple.

The five-bedroom home purchased for $2 million in 2019, became a centerpiece of contention after Madix discovered Sandoval’s infidelity with their VPR co-star, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss. The revelation prompted Madix’s desire to distance herself from the shared property, she confessed on Watch What Happens Live in May, stating, "I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible. I want to move on."

As per the sources of E! News, despite their split, the two continued to co-exist under the same roof for some time, with Madix revealing that they communicated through assistants as intermediaries. By December, Madix was hopping her time between an Airbnb and a shared home while participating in Dancing With the Stars.

During an appearance on WWHL in December, Madix hinted at ongoing issues related to the home’s ownership, emphasizing, "We own it equally, so whatever happens with it has to be agreed upon between both owners. I want to sell it; he does not," The lawsuit reveals Madix’s pursuit of a resolution to the property feud, seeking a court order for a sale and a fair distribution of the profits. She shared on Today with Hoda & Jenna in May, "I've been on the phone with a real estate agent, and I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

As per the reports of People, Madix’s legal action comes after months of handling the difficulties of living with an ex, providing a unique glimpse into the challenges of handling shared assets after a breakup. Madix shared on Scheana Shay's podcast Scheananigans, “I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a f--- about when he’s coming in that door. ... Yes, we’re in the same house but I don’t have to think, ‘He’s coming in my bedroom’ — because he’s not," she said. "I sleep with my door locked, just in case.”

The court documents reveal Madix's determination to move forward and begin a new chapter in her life. As she continues her journey, both personally and professionally, the legal battle adds an intriguing layer to the ongoing drama surrounding the stars of Vanderpump Rules. With the fate of their shared home hanging in the balance, fans will be watching closely to see how this saga unfolds.

