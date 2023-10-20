Britney Spears is set to release her highly anticipated tell-all memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24th. In revealing excerpts recently obtained exclusively by Time ahead of the book's launch, the pop icon candidly discusses her steamy fling with Colin Farrell back in 2002. The whirlwind romance kicked off when Spears was introduced to Farrell through a friend while he was filming S.W.A.T. She recalled visiting him on set, after which 'a two-week brawl' took place between them. As Spears vividly described, “Brawl is the only word for it—we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight.”

This passion erupted on the heels of Spears’ devastating breakup with Justin Timberlake following their three-year relationship. Admitting she still felt unhealed from that split, Spears said in the book, “As I had before when I’d felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal that we were just having fun, that in this case, I was vulnerable because I wasn’t over Justin yet."

Despite attending the premiere of Farrell’s 2003 film The Recruit together, the actor denied anything serious was going on between the pair, telling the press, “She’s a sweet, sweet girl. There’s nothing going on—just mates.” This allegedly prompted a quick exit from Spears after the paparazzi left, though she later confirmed the fling to W Magazine, gushing that Farrell was 'the cutest, hottest thing in the world,' as per Page Six. While not divulging how her fling with Farrell ended, Spears conceded that for a 'brief moment,' she thought there could be something real between them, as per E! News. “The disappointments in my romantic life were just one part of how isolated I became," she stated in her memoir.

These raw revelations come on the heels of Spears’ contentious 13-year conservatorship finally terminating in 2021. As reported by The Independent, her memoir will trace her meteoric rise to fame as a teen, turbulent family dynamics, and the restrictive legal arrangement she was forced under in 2008. Spears also spoke in her tell-all book about how she felt 'devastated' when Timberlake abruptly ended their three-year relationship via a text message in 2002. She described the experience as, "I was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood."

Suffice it to say that her fans are eager to hear Spears tell her uncensored story after years of being confined under the conservatorship. The Woman in Me marks Spears’ first book, adding to an extensive pop catalog with over 100 million records sold globally. She’s promised to candidly document the challenges and triumphs she’s faced throughout her record-breaking career at the forefront of pop stardom.

