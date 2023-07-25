Scott Disick Clapped Back with a Dig at the Rapper in Recent Episode of the Kardashians

After Kanye West's horrible anti-Semitic rants, it seems his ex-brother-in-law, Scott Disick, has decided to seek some revenge. A year ago, the 46-year-old rapper was widely criticized for a series of racist and hateful tweets, as per AJC News reports. During the same meandering interview, he also reportedly expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler and said that he 'sees good things' in the Nazi leader, according to Newsweek.

Disick recently paid Kris Jenner a visit at her $20 million (£15 million) house in Calabasas on the latest episode of The Kardashians. The 67-year-old momager complimented Scott on his clothing, which included a Star of David necklace, as the two began talking. Disick, 40, said, "I have to represent my Jews these days," an apparent reference to Kanye's bigoted remarks, to which Kris responded with a grin, "Thank God."

Image Source: Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

She then inquired about Scott's oldest kid, Mason's, bar mitzvah, which actually took place in December. Scott shares three children with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian—Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8.

Kanye West found himself banned from social media and stripped-off of valuable business partnerships after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages on social media last year, according to The Guardian. He has been accused of many acts of anti-Semitism, including using derogatory terms for 'Jewish Zionists' on the Drink Champs podcast and using "more hate speech" on The Shop, according to the Hollywood Reporter. His longtime connection with Adidas ended when the brand distanced itself from him in response to the reaction he received for his derogatory statements, reported BBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessica Seinfeld (@jessseinfeld)

Kim Kardashian and her siblings took to social media to try to repair the damage, claiming they don't share the same beliefs as Kanye West. In her Instagram Story on October 23, 2022, Khloé Kardashian included a post by Amy Schumer, a comedian. Against a blue text overlay on a black backdrop, the message reads: "I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people."

After Kanye's first statement, Kim, who was married to him from 2014 to 2021, delivered a short statement of her own, also addressing the Jewish community and "hateful rhetoric." "Hate speech is never okay or excusable," she wrote. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 24, 2022

Today, we have a bit more insight into how the KarJenners were responding in real-time to Kanye's antisemitism thanks to the most recent episodes of The Kardashians. Kim cried openly as she discussed his hate speech and claimed she felt "guilty" about her social media post, in which she strongly criticized his comments. “The whole situation is sad, and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I'm conflicted because I don't ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids,” she said. Khloe cut her off quickly to explain that she was not to blame for Kanye's actions.

