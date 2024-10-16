Mary Trump Revealed What Keeps Her Uncle Donald Up at Night: “He Doesn’t Actually Have...”

Mary Trump, the estranged niece of former President Donald Trump, has shed light on what keeps the ex-president awake at night; concerns over his reputation and, ironically, a lot of Diet Coke. In a recent interview with CNN, Mary discussed the impact of ongoing legal battles on her uncle’s psyche, specifically focusing on his recent $454 million judgment in a civil fraud case filed against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James. This judgment, which blamed Trump and The Trump Organization for inflating assets to bag more favorable business deals, strikes directly at Trump’s self-proclaimed image as a successful business magnate.

Mary Trump @MaryLTrump on what Donald Trump is going through: CRUSHING BLOW pic.twitter.com/fqWjag20UO — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 2, 2024

Mary emphasized, "I think it's really important to clarify, it's not that he be successful, it's that he's seen to be successful. Because deep down Donald knows that he is nothing of what he pretends to be. I think what keeps him up at night, other than a lot of Diet Coke, would be this concern, one, that he doesn't actually have the money." as reported by Newsweek. Trump’s defense team sought to delay payment of the judgment pending an appeal, but their request was declined by a New York appellate judge. This denial led Mary to speculate that her uncle might not have as much cash on hand as he claims, potentially revealing the stark disparity between his self-proclaimed wealth and reality.

SCOTUS giving credence to Donald’s immunity claims is an apocalyptically bad decision.



The highest court will now entertain insane arguments that Donald could get away with directing SEAL Team Six to kill a political opponent — but here’s why Donald shouldn't celebrate just yet.… — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 1, 2024

Mary claimed, "He may not indeed have that much cash which would reveal not just to the world but to himself, that he is not as rich as he claims to be." Mary suggested, "He is not the savvy businessman who's been betrayed in New York tabloids since the 1980s. And that would be a crushing blow not just to his image, but to his sense of himself." Trump’s net worth remains a subject of speculation, with conflicting estimates from several sources. While he has ferociously denied the ruling in the civil fraud case, claiming his worth surpasses the figures presented in the court, the actual data of his wealth remains a mystery.

In addition to his financial woes, Trump is facing multiple criminal indictments and felony charges, both at the state and federal levels. Despite maintaining his innocence and dismissing the charges as politically motivated, the legal battles undoubtedly add to his stress and anxiety. Mary Trump suggested, "Just the stress of running again, the stress of having lost, it's going to take its toll," she added. "I see somebody who's quite desperate and who is terrified. I think deep down Donald has always been a terrified little boy. But the truth is, he has much, much more to be terrified about now. His entire future hinges on his ability to get back into the White House."

