Here's What Celebrities Said After Attending Melania and Donald Trump’s 2005 Wedding

Celebs Who Were a Part of Melania & Donald Trump's Wedding

Donald Trump and Melania's wedding was a high-profile event. Celebrities who attended the lavish wedding of the well-known business tycoon and established model were plenty. However, a few guests who marked their presence at the wedding gave a huge surprise to the paparazzi as well as the couple. The Republican nominee for the upcoming presidential elections tied the knot with Melania in 2005. Big names from politics, sports, entertainment, and the fashion industry were invited by the couple. Here's looking at the guests who made it to the grand wedding and what they had to say about it later:

1. Hillary Clinton

Hillary Clinton was present during Trump's wedding, however, her husband and former President Bill Clinton couldn't make it. Back then Hillary was serving as a New York Senator. Trump had also donated to Hillary's campaign according to Nicki Swift. Writing about the wedding Hillary mentioned in her book, Something Lost, Something Gained, that she met Melania for the first time then and there only. "I went out of curiosity. I was going to be in Florida anyway and thought it would be entertaining to see what a Donald Trump wedding was like," the Democratic Party politician wrote.

2. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attended Trump's wedding and the business tycoon had mentioned his admiration for her. However, after the wedding, Trump was recorded dissing the fashion icon. According to Contact Music, in an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, he said, "I looked at her the other day, and it's off. There's no question," revealing he no longer likes her as much as he did earlier. Klum later responded to his constant jibes by posting a sketch video on X (formerly known as Twitter) that showed somebody with a Trump mask calling Klum for downgrading from 10 to 9.99.

3. Anna Wintour

The Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour also attended the real estate mogul's wedding to the Slovenian model. A photograph of the former FLOTUS in her wedding dress also appeared on the cover of the widely read fashion magazine. The relationship however soured over the years as Melania was never invited to pose for the magazine again after she became the FLOTUS. A privilege both Michelle Obama and Jill Biden received during their tenure in the White House as reported by Nicki Swift.

4. Billy Joel

Billy Joel was also among the celebs who joined the Trumps on his wedding day. The duo, however, were not close to each other. Speaking to Vultures in 2018 Joel said, "I don't even know Trump. I thought it would be an interesting freak show," as he clarified it was his then-wife Katie Lee who wanted to attend their wedding. Joel revealed he wasn't sure why his name was on their guestlist as they barely knew each other. The Piano Man singer made it a case that he enjoyed the night as he attended the lavish wedding.

5. Katie Couric

Katie Couric also marked her surprising presence at Trump's wedding. Her presence was followed by a tumultuous event as she snuck into a camera with her purse. The event banned any video graphics device inside the event. A Trump spokesperson revealed that the former President had told Couric that she could shoot them only if they could be compiled and made into a television special. However, Melania was unaware of the deal and she caught Couric red-handed in the act. However, Couric had another version of it and revealed it on her podcast Katie Couric: Knows A Thing Or Two. "I just thought it was so funny. ... I guess I was bored or something. I think it got confiscated," she said.