Here's Really Why Kate Middleton Waited and Specifically Timed Her Public Announcement

The announcement of Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis was well-timed to fall over her children's (Prince George, who is ten years old, Princess Charlotte, who is eight years old and Prince Louis, who is five years old) Easter break. Prince William and Kate Middleton fervently desired that their children not be pestered with inquiries while they were at school. Shortly after the Lambrook school in Bracknell closed for Easter break, Kensington Palace sent out the video announcement to the press. The royal couple did not want their children to be faced with awkward questions on the playground or hounded by the media after school hours. "George is ten now and can’t be shielded from any of this now," a palace source told The Sunday Times. "Once it’s at the school gate and in the school playground, he won’t be able to avoid it."

"she needed time to come to terms with her news and tell her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, before informing the world"

As per The Daily Mail, the royal children won't be going back to school until after April 17. The following three weeks will be spent at Anmer Hall, a Georgian country mansion that is a part of the Sandringham Estate and serves as the family's hideaway. Prince William's mother passed away when he was just fifteen, according to a source close to him, and as a result, he has gone into "protection mode" because his children now have to deal with their mother's health being discussed in public. One palace aide shared: "All he wants to do is protect his wife and children. The family just want to go away for Easter, spend time together, the five of them, close off from the world and move on." King Charles hopes to attend the customary royal Easter Sunday service next week, but the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children will miss it in favor of spending more time together.

The Princess of Wales said that following the "huge shock" of learning of her illness, she and Prince William explained 'gently' to their children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, the circumstances. Asserting that she was "focusing on the things that will help me heal," Princess Kate said she had informed them that she was "doing well and getting stronger every day." She added that having her spouse by her side gave her comfort and that they were doing "everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

According to The Telegraph, the Princess of Wales has been working from home on an early childhood project. Kensington Palace confirmed that the princess has been kept "up to date"

A Kensington Palace spokesperson stated that the Prince and Princess of Wales are overwhelmed with the public's show of affection: "The Prince and Princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness' message. They are extremely moved by the public's warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time."