Here’s Looking at Adele's Weight Loss transformation, Diet and Exercise After She Lost 100 Lbs

Adele's weight loss has been very good for her mental health

Following Adele's divorce from Simon Konecki in 2018, the songstress embarked on a dramatic 100-pound weight loss journey that left admirers giddy for months in 2020. The Hello hitmaker has maintained her weight loss and incorporated exercise and a good diet as a significant aspect of her lifestyle since then, per Life and Style Magazine. The singer originally kept quiet about how she lost the weight, but she has recently shared details about her journey. She has, however, said unequivocally that her commitment to fitness serves her mental health more than it does her desire to have a slim body. The singer has been through so many ups and downs, she has said some very interesting things about her weight loss journey. Here are the top 8 of the beautiful learnings she's shared over the years.

'Year of Anxiety'

Adele stated in a 2021 interview with Vogue that her fitness pursuit was initiated by a "Year of Anxiety" following her divorce. “I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety,” she shared. “It was never about losing weight. I thought if I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong.”

'Wasn't an overnight change'

The London native wants her fans to know weight loss isn't a magical process and it's foolish to believe the change that happened with her happened overnight! “I think one of the reasons people lost the plot was because actually, it was over a two-year period,” she says of losing 100 pounds behind closed doors.

'A fitness addiction'

The Someone Like You singer shares that she became addicted to working out. She told British Vogue, “It was because of my anxiety. Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.”

Her workout routine

“I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night,” Adele shared. “I was basically unemployed when I was doing it and I do it with trainers. It’s not doable for a lot of people.”

Blocking the noise

“People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey,’” she realized. “They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a flying f–k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”

Exercise, exercise, exercise

“I haven’t done any diets,” Adele insisted. “Ain’t done that. No intermittent fasting. Nothing. If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard.”

Body positivity

“I understand why it’s a shock,” she admitted. “I understand why some women, especially, were hurt. Visually, I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person.” In another interview, she added, “I was body positive [before losing weight] and I’m body positive now. It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job.”

All about balance

Adele declared that she was prepared to resume her career after taking a short break from her Las Vegas residency at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024. “I have done absolutely nothing since last weekend,” she said in January 2024, per The Mirror. “I am back at my gym grind like nobody’s business. I am doing two or three sessions a day. My ass is getting rock solid again. I can move mountains with my bum. That’s all I have done.” She did concede, though, that she was overindulging compared to earlier. “I gave up drinking, coffee and all the fun things being an adult allows you to do. I was so boring,” she shared. “So on my last break, I was like, ‘I will have a glass of wine and four espressos.’ So now I am back on shows, I am only allowing myself to drink on Sundays. But it is OK. Four or five white wine spritzers get me hammered and also I order McDonalds and forget the next day so it doesn’t really count.”