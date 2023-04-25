Former footballer David Beckham takes fitness seriously! He recently took to his Instagram stories posting about his acupuncturе sеssion with a picture of his leg that had 25 needles jabbed into it. Beckham shared a photo of his shin and calf covered in copper needles while lying on a white towel-covered bed. Captioning the shot, the sports star joked: "Here he goes again. Thanks James @jamesdhealth." However, according to The Sun, this is not the first time the 47-year-old athlete has shared his acupuncture session, having previously sworn that the treatment is the "one thing" that repairs his muscles after working out.

The ancient treatment is derived from traditional Chinese medicine and involves micro-needles inserted into the body’s pressure points to stimulate the self-healing process and regulate the flow of the body’s energy, also called "qi." Acupuncture is most commonly used to treat chronic pain but practitioners claim that it is good for treating everything from depression to migraines and fertility issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Davies - Sunday Times Bestselling Author (@jamesdhealth)

In a prеvious post, thе English former football star, showered praisе on Jamеs Daviеs, an ostеopath and acupuncturist who sеrvеd as thе tеam thеrapist for Grеat Britain at thе 2016 Olympic Gamеs in Rio dе Janеiro. Beckham did this by sharing another photo of his nееdlе-covеrеd lеg. "The one thing that repairs me after a hard week of working out acupuncture @jamesdhealth THE MAN," he enthusiastically penned.

Beckham hasn't professionally played football for nearly a decade now, but he has maintained his famously lean, athletic physique. According to Men's Health, Beckham has teamed up with the popular celebrity trainer and F45 founder, Gunnar Peterson to create his own F45 workouts inspired by his own fitness regimen and training experience from his soccer career. "For me, training as part of a team has always been my favorite way to workout, and my DB45 programme is influenced by exercises I did as a professional football player," Beckham said in a press release. "F45 always brings innovative and effective workouts to the time table, and I’m excited for the F45 community to finally be able to try out mine."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

The former England captain is earning more as a FIFA 21 "icon" than he did as a player. Beckham has a reported £339 million fortune and has agreed on a three-year deal to appear in EA Sports' football series, starting with this year's release. He appears on the cover of his very own Beckham Edition, with Kylian Mbappe adorning the front of the regular edition of the game.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Victor Decolongon

According to the Mirror, the former athlete was initially offered £30 million over three years to appear in the game. But this figure has subsequently been negotiated up to £40 million. A source said: "It is a big addition to the Beckham brand and the easiest money he’s ever made.” Beckham earned around £100,000-a-week while playing for Manchester United in the early 2000s. He took a similar amount after signing a five-year, £25 million deal with LA Galaxy in 2007. But Beckham will now earn more from his FIFA deal alone than he did for playing, with the overall haul coming to around £256,000-a-week.