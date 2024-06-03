Here's How Much Money Donald Trump's Campaign Raised in Three Days After Guilty Felony Verdict

Former President Donald Trump's supporters have reportedly shown incredible support for him after he was found guilty of 34 charges on Thursday, May 30. According to his son Eric Trump, the Trump campaign raised an astounding $200 million over the weekend. Eric, who is married to Lara Trump, the co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), said she informed him the amount was made up of more than $70 million in small-donor fundraising. "This might be a little inside information, but as I was leaving my house about 37 seconds ago, I asked my wife, what are we up to now?" Eric told journalist, Maria Bartiromo while appearing on Fox News.

Today exclusively on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Trump Organization Executive Vice President @EricTrump spoke about the surge in donations to his father's campaign following the verdict in New York.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/WTOMfqRMZm — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) June 2, 2024

"And [Lara] said, just in terms of small dollar, we're well over $70 million. This is $21 donations, $43 donations...small-dollar donations." He added, "If you add the large dollar donations to it, you're over $200 million. And by the way, Maria, 30 percent of those people have never been seen before by a political party...I mean, these are Americans who are pissed off. They're coming out of the woodwork and they want to support a guy that they just believe is getting bamboozled by a system."

THANK YOU!!! https://t.co/0hSYAwR9k5 pic.twitter.com/QuYI9nUdIr — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 1, 2024

According to The Forward, a Jewish publication, American-Israeli physician, Miriam Adelson, the late casino tycoon, Sheldon Adelson's wife, has allegedly donated $100 million to the Trump campaign in the days following his criminal conviction. As per The Daily Mail, she is the most recent of several billionaires who promised to support the former president.

Adelson Pledges $100M to Trump Super PAC

Miriam Adelson, a prominent Republican donor and the widow of billionaire Sheldon Adelson, has committed to donating over $100 million to a super PAC supporting former President Donald Trump's campaign. This financial backing aims to help… pic.twitter.com/XQLK6D4x1r — Papa MAGA (@b_needleman) June 2, 2024

Blackstone, a private equity stronghold has also pledged to back Donald. "The dramatic rise of antisemitism has led me to focus on the consequences of upcoming elections with greater urgency," CEO, Steve Schwarzman, exclusively told Axios in a statement. He explained, "I share the concern of most Americans that our economic, immigration, and foreign policies are taking the country in the wrong direction. For these reasons, I am planning to vote for change and support Donald Trump for President."

🚨#BREAKING- BILLIONAIRE CEO OF BLACKSTONE COMES OUT TO ENDORSE PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP pic.twitter.com/aQ880xNSPz — Diligent Denizen (@DiligentDenizen) May 28, 2024

"In addition, I will be supporting Republican Senate candidates and other Republicans up and down the ticket," he continued. "America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday," Schwarzman said in November 2022. "It is time for the Republican Party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries."

As per Forbes, the Republican Party's biggest benefactors, aerospace leader, Robert Bigelow, who has been a major Donald supporter, and metals tycoon, Andy Sabin, who has declared he will vote for Donald but has not contributed to him, said the outcome will not affect their views on his candidacy. Shortly after the verdict, Silicon Valley investor, Shaun Maguire, tweeted that he had 'just' donated $300,000. Don Tapia, the former ambassador to Jamaica, stated that he and his network of donors will increase their pledge to give $1 million instead of $250,000 to the Trump super PAC MAGA Inc.